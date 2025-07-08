Okay Baby Mom Katelynn Ordone Details 'Traumatic Brain Injury' After Accident That Killed Her Toddler

TikTok

She revealed how "shocked" she was to find out she had a 19-minute call with her father while waiting for emergency services to arrive at the scene -- where her car veered off the road and struck a tree.

TikTok personality Katelynn Ordone is opening up abut the tragic loss of her 2-year-old son Preston.

The social media-famous toddler died following a car crash involving Katelynn and her husband Jaelan Ordone, who were also seriously injured.

She shared an update of her health journey on TikTok, where she revealed she doesn't "have any memory of the accident."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I [also] don't have any memory of two to three days after the accident," Katelynn shared in a July 3 TikTok video. "I suffered a traumatic brain injury and lost a lot of my memory."

However, over time she has begun to slowly piece together some details from the tragic experience.

"I called 911 first; I was on the phone with them for five minutes," Katelynn shared. "The only reason I know that is because I saw it in my call logs, and then my parents have told me that I called them."

She recalled that she was able to drop a pin for her parents to find her location.

"I was on the phone with my mom for about five minutes," Katelynn shared in her recent TikTok. "She said she could just hear the pain in my voice. I was groaning in pain, and she said she just couldn't handle it anymore."

Her mother then handed off the phone call to her father, with whom Katelynn spoke for about 19 minutes, she shared.

"My dad told me that he kept asking where I was, and I kept saying, 'I don't know' ... He could hear people asking me if I had kids, and I was saying, 'I don't know.' I was just out of it," she told her viewers. "There was moments that I could talk, there was moments that I was just groaning and moaning in pain, and then there was moments of silence where I wasn't talking at all."

Before anyone attended the accident, Katelynn said she turned to God while on the phone with her dad.

"All of a sudden, I recited 'The Lord's Prayer' perfectly on the phone with him," Katelynn explained. "And just so y'all know, after [my dad] told me that, I had to look up 'The Lord's Prayer.' I have heard of it. I recognize it when I hear it, but I did not/still do not know it well enough to recite it perfectly."

She ended her video update by saying she doesn't know what she has "to look forward to without God, knowing that my son is not here with me anymore."

"Without God, I wouldn't know that I get to see him again. Without God, I wouldn't get to know that Preston is at perfect peace right now," she explained.

According to police, Ordone's Ford truck veered off the road in St. Tammany Parish and struck a tree while driving 50 miles north of New Orleans.

The Louisiana State Police said both the driver and front passenger, who were properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. However, Preston, who was seated in the rear, was improperly restrained in a child safety seat, a detail that has since been disputed by family.

Preston's grandfather, Glen Norris, told NOLA.com that a witness who pulled the toddler from the wreckage claimed he was buckled in properly.

Preston sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Ordone family rose to online fame in 2024 after adorable videos of Preston went viral. His sweet -- and hilarious -- replies of "Okay, baby!" to his parents' instructions quickly earned him the nickname that stuck with millions of fans.

The tragic news broke April 27 via family friends, who confirmed that Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were all in the vehicle when it veered off the interstate. Their 7-year-old daughter, Paisley, was at school at the time.