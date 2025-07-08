Pumpkin and Josh's Daughter Shares Her Thoughts on Their Divorce (Exclusive Clip)

WeTV

Also during the 'Mama June: Family Crisis' preview clip, Josh has an awkward slip-up and calls Pumpkin by a pet name despite their split.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Josh Efird are getting a divorce -- and it's safe to say their eldest child, Ella, is taking it pretty well.

In TooFab's exclusive preview clip for Friday's new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Ella Grace, 7, weighs in on the news of her parents' divorce as they prepare to take her to her first day of school.

"Mommy and Dad are getting a divorce, and it doesn't mean that much to me. Sometimes Mom sleeps here, and sometimes Mom doesn't, and sometimes Daddy sleeps here, and sometimes Daddy doesn't," she tells the TLC cameras.

"One good thing about the first day of school is that Mommy and Daddy are taking me together because that means I get all of the attention," she adds.

Meanwhile, as Pumpkin and Josh wait for their daughter to get ready for school, and slightly bicker about miscommunication, Josh has an awkward slip-up when he calls his estranged wife by a pet name.

When Pumpkin asks where their 3-year-old twins, Sylus Ray and Stella Renae, are, Josh replies, "They're with my mama, boo," with Pumpkin reacting to ex's slip-up in a confessional.

"Ever since me and Josh split up, he slips up and calls me boo or calls me baby, and it's like, Ah! I'm not that anymore," she tells the camera.

Josh, for his part, awkwardly admits, "I can't believe I let that fly out of the old mouth 'cause calling each other pet names and things was a normality when we were together. So things are gonna fly out by accident, you know, no harm, no foul."

While Pumpkin and Josh's split is still playing out on Mama June: Family Crisis, she filed for divorce from her husband of six years back in August 2024.

In a settlement agreement obtained by TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Pumpkin indicated that the pair has been in a "bona fide state of separation" since July 2024.

The pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children, per their settlement agreement, and has a "parenting plan" they previously agreed upon. They also both waived the right to request child support.

In an interview with TooFab ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Pumpkin opened up about her split from Josh.

"In our relationship, I done things that were obviously wrong. I can admit that as a woman, I can admit that as an adult," Pumpkin shared, before adding that he had a lot to answer for as well.

"Unfortunately, we did try therapy, you'll see that throughout the season. We tried that together and separately," she continued. "It wasn't like I just gave up on a 10-year marriage and four kids later. No, I genuinely did try, I did try to do what I needed to do as a wife and things just didn't work out for us."