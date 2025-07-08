Ramona Singer Told Emma Roberts to 'Get Away' from Her In Embarrassing Moment

Instagram

"You need to immediately go fix this because you have no idea who you just shooed away," Singer's daughter said, as the RHONY alum and Roberts both address the awkward interaction.

Ramona Singer is laughing about her run-in with a big star, after she allegedly put up a hand to the actress' face and dismissed her.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, who is known for her 'tude, recently shooed away a fan -- a fan who ended up being American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts.

And nobody would have known about it either ... had Singer herself not shared it with the world on social media.

"So guess who I ran into," Singer stated in a video posted on her now expired Instagram story, before pulling Roberts into frame for the reveal.

"She wanted to say hi to me and I said, 'Not now!'" Ramona admitted, before Roberts shared her side of the story.

"I'm a big fan and she said, 'Get away! No,'" the Scream Queens actress said, reenacting how Ramona threw her hand up in her face.

Singer then brought her daughter Avery into frame, as her daughter revealed the wake-up call she gave her mom after witnessing the interaction.

"You need to immediately go fix this because you have no idea who you just shooed away," Avery recalled telling her mom. "And then therefore, I went up to her and I said, 'Excuse me, I really would like to apologize on behalf of my mother."

The video ended with celebrities smiling as Singer leaned in giving Roberts a kiss on the cheek.

It seems Roberts didn't take the comment to offense -- in fact, the two have bonded over the hilarious interaction.