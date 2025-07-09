Brianna LaPaglia Slams Ex Zach Bryan Following His Shady Comment

Getty

The back-and-forth all started after the country singer released new music, which some fans speculated was about his breakup from the podcaster.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is clapping back at ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan following a TikTok comment from the country singer.

It all started after Bryan dropped three new songs on July 2, including "River Washed Hair," which sparked fan speculation that the emotional lyrics were about LaPaglia.

In the track, Bryan sings: "Remember when we'd sit around an ol' fire // And you'd get your guitar out to sing // We'd sing CCR, 'Jersey Giant,' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' // Or anything by Bruce Springsteen // Back when ol' Anna would throw her ol' hands up // With her face framed by the fire."

He continues: "And I think I might pack a bag in the night // Find me some small town out west // Start over, find closure and just say 'I'm sorry' // To that sweet girl who tore off that dress."

After a fan on TikTok posted a video with the track playing and the overlay text: "did someone check on Bri lol," LaPaglia duetted the video, captioning her response, "I'm so conflicted."

But it was Bryan's comment on the TikTok, which has since been deleted, that really kicked off the drama.

"lmfao I said 'sweet' this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah," Bryan wrote in response to speculation the song was about his ex.

LaPaglia later responded in the comments of another TikTok discussing his shady remark, calling out the singer-songwriter for alleged abuse.

"Lmao obviously he doesn't think I'm sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while Rose [Madden] and Deb [Peifer] signed nda's," she wrote, referring to Bryan's previous exes. "Also fyi his songs aren't about anyone he writes them drunk at 6am."

In a follow-up comment, she added: "Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos and stories of him this week on BFFs," referencing her BFFs Podcast.

Bryan was previously married to Madden from 2020 to 2021 and dated influencer Deb Peifer until May 2023. He and LaPaglia made their relationship public in July 2023 and called it quits in late 2024.

Following their breakup, LaPaglia opened up on her podcast about their relationship, making allegations of serious emotional abuse during their relationship.

"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude," she said on the podcast. "I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad."

She also claimed that Bryan offered her $12 million and a New York City apartment in exchange for her silence about the relationship.

While Bryan never publicly addressed LaPaglia's claims, he has seemingly moved on with a new flame, Australian model model Hannah Duncan.

The pair went Instagram official in March, less than five months after his messy breakup with the Barstool Sports podcaster.