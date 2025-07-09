David Corenswet Trolls Superman Costar Nicholas Hoult with Matching Outfit

Getty

So ... who wore it better?

David Corenswet is teasing his Superman costar, Nicholas Hoult, by mirroring his outfit in New York City.

Corenswet was spotted in Midtown, Manhattan wearing a white tank top with matching white trousers, a grey sweater tied across this body, standing in black boots with a shopping bag at hand (above left).

On June 30, Hoult -- who plays Lex Luther in the new Superman movie -- was photographed wearing an extremely similar outfit (above right).

Corenswet, the new Man of Steel, posted both of their photos to Instagram on Wednesday and jokingly addressed his and Hoult’s matching moment in the caption.

"Dude's been jacking my style since 1998," he wrote.

Hoult engaged with the post, leaving several twin emojis in the comments. He then posted Corenswet's photo on his story adding laughing face emojis and a skull, with "Sisters" by Rosemary Clooney music to it.

"Lex is always watching. 😂" the official Superman account also commented on Corenswet's post, while costar Sara Sampaio left a number of laughing emojis.

The superhero and super villain have been very chummy during their press tours and interviews, appearing in comedic skits together and sharing their sweet experiences meeting one another and receiving their roles.

nicholas hoult and david corenswet for SUPERMAN press 💚❤ pic.twitter.com/oSzKGcjrP1 — best of nicholas hoult (@bestofhoult) June 20, 2025 @bestofhoult

Nicholas & David chat about both auditioning for Superman pic.twitter.com/Jn1AEvm3tX — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 26, 2025 @DCU_Updates

Hoult recalled meeting Corenswet at the auditions and thought he was perfectly suited for the role.

"And in that moment, while we were shaking hands, I was like 'I'd be happy if this guy was Superman,'" he confessed, "I was like 'You're perfect for it. Really. Genuinely.'"

Corenswet expressed his feelings in return with admiration for Hoult.

"I remember meeting Nic. I've admired Nic as an actor for a long time," he recalled.

"The day that I found out he agreed to play Lex Luther, I thought, 'This may be the best thing that happens to this film' because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain," Corenswet opened up.