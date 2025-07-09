Jennifer Lopez Debuts Emotional Song "Wreckage of You" After Ben Affleck Divorce

Getty

Lopez sang her heart out to fans in Spain as speculations circle that the song is about her ex-husband.

Jennifer Lopez is debuting her new, emotional song after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer began her tour on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain, singing her most popular hits guaranteed to get fans "on the floor" and "dancing the night away."

But that upbeat energy simmered down quickly when she debuted her powerfully emotional new song --"Wreckage of You."

"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," she told the crowd.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 55-year-old then sang her heart out with lyrics that expressed her journey of self love -- thanking a certain someone for allowing her to find that feeling.

"The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me," she sang, "now I found my way here I'm gonna stay there. Thank you for the scars you left on my heart, was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark. I won’t fall apart because of who we are, but your broken parts."

During the chorus of the song, Lopez sang about the good memories she had with an unnamed ex, thanking the relationship they had together, and how strong it made her.

"Because of you, I am stronger, wiser," she continued to sing.

"Better than I've ever been. I won't let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect the while that you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof. Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you."

Fans speculate the song is inspired by her recent divorce from Affleck -- although he was never officially mentioned either in the song or by Lopez.