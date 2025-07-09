Joe Jonas Praises Ex-Wife Sophie Turner & Their Coparenting Relationship

Getty

The pair had a tumultuous divorce after four years of marriage, however, the dust settled leaving Jonas and Tuner in a "great coparenting relationship."

Joe Jonas just took some time to praise his ex-wife Sophie Turner.

Despite the pair ending their relationship, Joe still thinks highly of the Game of Thrones star, with whom he shares two daughters.

While appearing on the School of Greatness podcast with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, Joe opened up about his co-parenting relationship between the pair, and their kids; 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine.

"I have two beautiful girls," Joe told host Lewis Howes. "My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom."

"I have a great coparenting relationship, which is really important to me," he added.

Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage, with Turner suing him for wrongful retention not long after, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England.

Eventually, things between the pair cooled off, and they reached a custody agreement after the lawsuit was dropped.

One year later, in September 2024, Turner and Jonas finalized their divorce.

Sophie has spoken out about the breakdown of their relationship, telling Harper's Bazaar UK in October 2024 that "it was incredibly sad."

"We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," she added.