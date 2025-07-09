Lauryn Hill Addresses 'Misconception' After Delayed Essence Festival Performance

Getty

Lauryn Hill is speaking out after her delayed set at Essence Festival.

The Grammy winner was scheduled to perform late Friday night, early Saturday morning at 12:35 a.m. at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, but she didn't hit the stage until two hours later, with her set concluding at 3:37 a.m.

After Essence Fest took the blame for the delay, Hill broke her silence on the situation, sharing a lengthy statement on her Instagram, in which she thanked Essence for their apology, while also opening up about "misconception[s]" about her performances in general.

"Thank you Essence Fest for clarifying that the delays were not my fault," Hill, 50, began in her statement, which she shared via screenshots in a carousel.

"Family, let me address a few things: I am involved in every aspect of what it takes to put on my shows, because it requires THAT much involvement to protect the integrity of my message and the quality of what I do," she continued. "And for this reason: I rehearse and arrange the music diligently with my band."

"I am involved in every aspect of design, preparation and production of my shows while also being a parent, grandparent and steward to my immediate family and community," she added.

The singer said that although others may "get to focus on a single discipline or category, my role requires that I have eyes everywhere and contribute to most if not every department and more."

"I do this without complaint because it is truly a labor of love and great passion for me to be able to perform meaningful music for my audience," she explained.

Hill -- who has been known to be late for her concerts -- went on to address a "misconception" about her shows.

"There seems to be a misconception out there though that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I am too important to care," she wrote.

"That's nonsense ... and anyone who's been a part of these productions knows that IN FACT the opposite is true," she continued. "Those of us who are still out here grinding to present an alternative to the divisive, to the shallow, to the controlled, and to the intentionally limiting narrative of our representation do what it takes to do so. We are here, pushing through the resistance."

"Ask yourself how and why I'm still standing after years of public effort to defame me? Because someone has to do it!" Hill shared. "I'm often quiet, knowing full well that God fights my battles, but this is not the first time production delays have delayed my performance.'

"This IS however the first time a promoter has acknowledged the slip up on their end, (thank you Essence!) and this will be the last time I'll allow production challenges to look like the fault is mine alone when they aren't," she added.

The "Ready or Not" singer then addressed those "who can no longer extend me grace."

"I'm ok with that, because it's not your grace that sustains me," Hill said. "It's God's grace that sustains me and the love of fans who appreciate that my message came for them when they needed it most and KNOW that I was probably being punished for being so honest in the midst of big business."

"I will continue to push and play for these and other similar reasons. Those who can't see it yet, catch you when you do," she continued. "Media, fact check and watch what you irresponsibly put out there -- there are consequences for misrepresenting the facts."

"Despite the late start, I appreciate those who stayed and rocked with us," Hill wrote, before concluding, "Family always remember: what the enemy means for evil God will turn around for good!"

Hill's post also featured a series of photos of her performance at Essence Fest.

Essence commented on her post, writing, "Always love and accountability live here. Thank you for blessing us.

Following her delayed performance, the magazine and the festival Instagram accounts shared a joint statement on Monday.

"Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say," the festival's statement read. "Let's be very clear -- WE don't play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines."