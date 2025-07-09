Murdered Teen Last Seen In Ring Video with Ex-Boyfriend Who's Now Charged with Killing Her

KSBW

According to authorities, Martin Mendoza Jr. was "confronting her about contacting her ex-boyfriend" in the footage, three days before she was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Murdered teen Marissa DiNapoli's last moments were caught in a Ring camera alongside ex-boyfriend Martin Mendoza Jr. -- who's now accused of stabbing her in the back and leaving her body by a California lake.

Mendoza, 20, was arrested on Monday at the California-Mexico border, while trying to re-enter the United States, and charged with 18-year-old DiNapoli's murder. The arrest came one week after Marissa was reported missing by her family, when she didn't report to work.

Video obtained by KSBW Action News shows DiNapoli and Mendoza leaving the home where he rented a room on June 29. There's no audio in the footage, but the criminal complaint for Mendoza shares additional details on what's allegedly going on in the clip.

"Marissa and Martin were walking down the stairs together while Martin was confronting her about contacting her ex-boyfriend," the complaint says, per Law&Crime. "Marissa's facial expression was visibly apprehensive in the video footage."

That was the last time anyone saw her.

According to a timeline leading to Mendoza's arrest from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, via KSBW and Law&Crime, DiNapoli had texted her parents on June 28, saying she would be staying at a friend's that night and return home the following evening.

After DiNapoli and Mendoza left the home the morning of the 29th, both their cell phones were allegedly pinged about 15 minutes later at Anderson Lake in Morgan Hill -- where her body would eventually be found. Their phones then began moving away from the area, before DiNapoli's stopped reporting any activity shortly after.

She then failed to show up to work for her shift at Starbucks, before her family reported her missing the following day, on June 30. Her vehicle was later found near Mendoza's home, before his vehicle, on July 1, was seen crossing the border into Mexico.

DiNapoli's body was then found the next day, with "five stab wounds to her back," per the complaint. The victim's family later told authorities "that there were multiple prior unreported incidents of domestic violence where Martin physically assaulted Marissa."

Mendoza was arrested on July 6, as he attempted to re-enter the States, before he was charged with with murder committed with the use of a deadly weapon, with circumstances in aggravation including great bodily injury (GBI), being armed or using a weapon, targeting a vulnerable victim, and taking advantage of a position of trust.