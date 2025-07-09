Baby Dies Trapped in Hot Car with Brother, 2, While Mother Gets Cosmetic Procedure: Police

GoFundMe

Both boys were reportedly "strapped in their car seats" inside the vehicle with outside temperatures over 100 degrees while their mother was inside the med spa for two-and-a-half hours.

Tragedy struck in Bakersfield, California as one-year-old Amillio Guitierrez (both pictures above) died after he was allegedly left inside of a hot car with his brother, 2 -- while their mother was in a med spa for a cosmetic procedure.

Even more heartbreaking, the mother reportedly messaged the facility before her two o'clock appointment and asked if it was okay if she brought her children inside.

The response she received, according to the police offense report reviewed by multiple outlets including KERO and KGET, was, "Sure if you don't mind them waiting in the waiting room hun."

Maya Hernandez, 20, instead opted to leave her two young sons out in the car, according to authorities, when she went into a med spa for a lip filler procedure on Sunday, June 29.

Police documents stated that she did not check on her children for the next two-and-a-half hours. While the procedure itself only took approximately 15 to 20 minutes, per KERO, the spa was busy and so she was inside much longer.

"They were strapped in their car seats. They couldn't even get up to save themselves," the boys' grandmother Katie Martinez told WABC. "She literally locked them in their car seats and shut their doors."

By the time she had returned to her boys at 4:30 p.m., Hernandez purportedly saw her one-year-old having a seizure, foaming at the mouth, and shaking, per police documents.

Both boys were rushed inside the med spa as employees raced out to help Hernandez, per the legal documents. One customer reportedly rushed the two-year-old to the restroom and poured water on his body.

Police arrived on the scene at 4:45 p.m. and Gutierrez was rushed to the hospital where doctors found he had a temperature of 107 degrees. By 5:48 p.m., after 40 minutes of attempting to resuscitate him, the young boy was pronounced dead.

His older brother, whose temperature had risen to 99 degrees, survived and was taken into child protective services. Medical personnel explained that a two-year-old can better regular their body temperature as they are able to sweat, whereas babies are not, per KERO.

Outside temperatures at the time of the incident had reached 101 degrees, according to KGET, while temperatures inside a vehicle can rise even faster, reaching a possible high of 143 degrees within an hour, per the police report.

When asked about the incident by police, Hernandez reportedly told them she'd left the car running and the air conditioner on, set at 60 degrees, according to court documents. She reportedly said she thought that they would be fine with the a/c running.

After she'd learned of her son's death, per Law&Crime, the police report states that Hernandez "admitted that she knew it was irresponsible to leave her kids in the car, and she thought about it when she got out of the car, but had no justification as to why she left them anyway."

The spa employee who reportedly attended to the two-year-old, pulling him from the vehicle, said there was no indication that the air conditioning was running, and the car was hot, per police.

Bakersfield Police Department investigators consulted an expert on the matter and learned tahat a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid's air conditioner can shut off after one hour, per KGET.

While talking with WABC, the boys' grandmother said that she has repeatedly sat in her own car with the windows up and engine off to try and understand what her grandsons went through.

"If you just take 20 minutes out of your day and go in your car and feel how it feels," she said, "I think that's the only thing that will teach you how to know what a kid feels."

She also told the outlet that this was entirely out of character for Hernandez, who "was a really loving mom. Those boys loved her. They really loved her and they relied on her."

According to a GoFundMe established by Amillio's aunt, Savanah Gutierrez, his father is currently incarcerated. He reportedly learned of his son's death from a jail chaplain the day after he passed. The family is raising money to "bring our baby boy home and give him a proper funeral."

Hernandez was arrested and arraigned on charges of child cruelty and involuntary manslaughter. She is being held at the Kern County Jail on more than $1 million bail. People reports that her next court date is July 11 for a pre-preliminary hearing.