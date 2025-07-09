Melissa Gilbert's Birth Father Knew She Was His Daughter After Seeing Her On Screen

Getty

Melissa Gilbert is recalling how her biological father "knew" she was his after seeing her on screen.

Gilbert -- who starred on the Little House on the Prairie and was adopted after birth -- opened up on an episode of the Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast about her relationship with her bio dad.

She admitted that she called him as an adult to share the news with him, and she discovered he already knew.

"I didn't tell him who I was, and then he asked me, 'Well, who are you? What do you do?'" she told host Patrick Labyorteaux during the podcast.

"And I said, 'Well, here's the thing.' And I said, 'Did you ever watch Little House on the Prairie?' And he said, 'You're Laura, aren't you? I knew it.' He knew it," she added.

"When I met my half-siblings, we all look alike," Gilbert explained. "So, you could definitely see it. So, it's pretty clear."

She also opened up about her birth mother -- who died before Gilbert got an opportunity to meet her -- sharing that she was a former exotic dancer, while her birth father was a stock car racer and musician.

The actress was raised by her adoptive parents, Barbara Cowan and the late Paul Gilbert.