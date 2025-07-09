Olivia Munn Reveals Mom's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Amid Her Own Battle

Instagram

"I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there's something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking," Munn said, before opening up about her mom Kim's cancer journey.

A little over a year after Olivia Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, she has shared that her mom has also been battling the disease.

On Wednesday, the actress -- who publicly revealed in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in April 2023 -- opened up about her mom Kim's diagnosis in an Instagram post, sharing that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer and has completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Munn, 45, recalled that she urged her mom to take a Lifetime Risk Assessment test after it had ultimately led to her own diagnosis.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would've predicted it would save my mom’s life as well. ❤️," Munn, 45, wrote in the caption of her post.

The mom of two detailed Kim's breast cancer journey in a statement.

"After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment Test," Munn began. "My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram head just come out clear but because of that high score I insisted she get an MRI."

"Shortly after that MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer," she continued. "She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and we'll continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall."

Munn -- who underwent a double mastectomy in May 2023, a month after her diagnosis -- went on to recall being on her breast cancer journey alongside her mother.

"From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers," she said. "From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there's something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking."

The Newsroom alum shared that she and Kim's husband, Sam, "learned everything we could about Her2," including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and cold caps.

"I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break," she wrote. "It's no small feat to realize you can't do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you."

Munn reiterated the importance of taking the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test, writing that it "saved my life and now my mom's."

After sharing statistics about the test, she said that her mom "wanted me to tell you that she hopes by sharing her story it will help save someone's life."

Munn concluded her post by praising her mother, writing, "I want to say how proud I am of my mom. She's handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner - she's just insane.)

She also thanked the doctors and medical team who took care of her mother.