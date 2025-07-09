Next Gen NYC's Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann Discuss Their Mothers' Longtime Feud

Getty

During Tuesday's episode of Next Gen NYC, the daughters of the RHOA alums opened up about their own friendship, and their hopes for rekindling a bond between their moms.

There's no bad blood between Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann.

During Tuesday's episode of Next Gen NYC, the daughters of former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak opened up about their decades-long friendship, and how they're not letting old family drama get in the way of their fresh start in New York.

"Riley's mom and my mom used to be best friends," Ariana revealed in a confessional. "Me and Riley spent so many years together and family vacations."

She continued, "My mom and her mom don't have a relationship anymore."

As throwback photos of the two flashed across the screen, Riley admitted she's still unclear on what exactly went down between the once-tight-knit RHOA co-stars.

"I genuinely don't know what our moms beefed about," she said. "My mom told me it's not my business."

Despite the long-standing feud between Kandi and Kim, both daughters say their moms are supportive of their continued bond.

"Both of our parents respect our friendship and are happy that we're friends," Ariana added.

And while Kandi and Kim haven't reconciled, their daughters have been crossing paths with both.

In a recent episode, Ariana joined Riley and Kandi for a hangout, while this week, Riley met up with Ariana and Kim for dinner.

"I am bringing you to see my best friend Riley in New York," Ariana told her mom, before throwing in a little surprise. "I don't even know if I told you but I saw Kandi. … I'm not bringing you to see Kandi."

Kim's reaction signaled that was a smart move on Ariana's part, with the mother of six telling her daughter, "If you think you’re bringing Kandi to dinner, you got another thing coming. She took me to court."

That long-standing legal drama traces back to their RHOA days, when Kandi took issue with not being properly compensated for co-writing Kim's hit single "Tardy for the Party."

While Kim sang the track, Kandi claimed she was owed royalties. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Despite their moms' history, Ariana and Riley are hoping for a happier ending -- for both their families.

"We want to 'parent trap' them, is what we keep on saying, and make them rekindle [their] friendship," Ariana told PEOPLE last month. "We're not going to tell them and we're just going to show up and everyone's going to come in. Everybody's going to work it out."

Let's hope the cameras are rolling for that one!