Why Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Get Into Politics on Social Media

Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is keeping her political opinions off her socials.

During an episode of The Best People podcast on July 7, Parker sat down with host Nicolle Wallace, where the Sex and the City actress mentioned she doesn't like posting about certain things on social media since there's never a genuine discussion to come out of it.

"It doesn't allow for any real conversation," she said.

"I often don't talk on social media because I don't think it's a place that's deserving of any real complicated conversation," Parker continued.

"I'm not interested in quick little snippets when it's dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes," she shared. "I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It's misunderstood. You have no control over it."

"Many things happened, right and left, Republicans and Democrats for many, many, many, many years ... many generations were elected without someone having to say something on Instagram," she also pointed out.

Even when fans urge Parker to speak up online on certain topics, she stands firmly on discussing certain social issues on her own terms.

"I'm not going to talk about stuff that I don't feel educated on," Parker said.

"I'm not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one's interested in," she continued. "And I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don't want to hurt something that matters to me."

However, the actress noted that when she does touch on anything political on her socials, she still ends up getting comments from "the other side" that tell her to stop talking.

"They seem to want everyone who disagrees to shut up," she told Wallace.

"It's the weirdest thing, but not their side,” Parker explained. "It's so off-kilter, that, 'Who can talk and who can't? Who is told to shut up and who isn't?' I'm just a citizen."