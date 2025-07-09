The Valley's Janet Caperna Accusses Danny Booko of 'Sexual Assault'

Getty

On Tuesday's all new episode of The Valley, celebrations surrounding Kristen Doute's engagement to Luke Broderick in Hawaii went off the rails when Caperna accused Booko of assaulting one of their castmates.

Things took a dark turn in Hawaii for the crew on The Valley.

During Tuesday's all-new episode of the Bravo series, aptly titled The Cruise From Hell, the group was celebrating Kristen Doute's engagement to Luke Broderick on a Hawaiian boast cruise, when past drama nearly sent them overboard.

While trying to mend fences with Kristen, co-star Janet Caperna reignited old tensions by revisiting accusations involving Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko.

"[Did I] attack Danny and Nia or I said out loud what Danny did what he did?" Janet questioned. "I said out loud, 'Yes, he sexually assaulted Jasmine and Michelle.'"

The words instantly upset Kristen, who stormed off and told Nia and Danny what was said.

Nia fired back in a confessional, saying, "Honestly, it's absolutely terrible, and I don't think anyone should be using those words unless it's the person involved. Janet wasn't there. It has nothing to do with her."

Danny added, "How many times have I owned up for it? You can't just keep bringing it up like that."

Flashbacks from an April 29 episode showed Jason Caperna recounting a disturbing moment when Danny allegedly got too drunk and behaved inappropriately with cast members Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli.

"Not too long ago, Jasmine was in a situation where Danny was blackout drunk and was really inappropriate," Jason shared in a confessional. "Danny approached Jasmine, put his hand on her thigh and said, 'Get daddy a drink,' referring to himself as 'daddy.' And then when she went to go get 'daddy' and some other people a drink as well, he approached Jasmine's girlfriend Melissa and grabbed her butt."

Viewers also saw Danny apologize directly to both women after the Halloween party incident.

"You were inappropriate with me and her," Jasmine told Danny, who responded, "That was completely out of my character. I am so sorry."

Kristen, clearly furious at Janet's wording, didn't hold back during Tuesday's episode.

"How dare she say those words about Danny," Kristen said. "She's crossed a f--king line. It's actual slander. It's actual defamation. She's attempting to ruin someone's life that doesn't deserve it."

But Janet wasn't backing down, saying she understood the language she used and stood by it.

"Unfortunately, for Danny, the definition of what he did is sexual assault," she said. "I'm sorry that he did that but I'm not going to be painted as the bad guy for talking about something that happened. That's bulls--t."

Janet also defended her legal terminology, telling the group that having a lawyer for a husband gave her the green light to speak about the matter in the way that she did.

By the end of the evening, though, Janet tried to walk things back just slightly, telling Danny and Nia, "I used the definition of what happened that night, and I'm sorry that I had to do that."

While it appeared that Danny and Nia were exiting the series following a statement on X claiming to be from the pair, neither of them have confirmed the news or publicly stated that they were leaving the show.

See all the drama unfold on The Valley, airing Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.