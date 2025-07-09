The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Shocks Cohosts by Revealing She's 'Cried' Multiple Times Backstage

ABC

"I have cried at this job at least a half a dozen times, are you kidding?" Griffin shared, before revealing why she's found herself in tears.

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin is getting honest about her experience on the daytime talk show as one of the only conservative commentators on the panel.

During the Hot Topics segment on Wednesday's episode, Griffin -- who became a permanent co-host on The View in 2022 -- admitted that she has "cried at this job" many times over the years.

She shared her confession when the group was discussing how Gen Z is finding "safe spaces" at work -- such as bathrooms -- as an "emotional bunker" for when they get upset.

Sunny Hostin was the first to chime in, saying, "I've never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work. I just try to get my work done, be as excellent as I can, and go home and chill out."

Griffin then revealed, "I cry at work, but I hide it, so my bosses will never know."

"You cry at work?" a shocked Hostin asked her co-host, to which Griffin replied with a laugh, "I have cried at this job at least a half a dozen times, are you kidding? Have you done this job?"

Griffin brought along some visual aids to express her thoughts, sharing a meme from The Simpsons, in which Bart and his friend Millhouse visit a cave, where the latter says, "This is where I come to cry." Bart replies, "Cool."

"This is where I come to cry. Cool," Griffin said. "That's like, every corner of this building."

Joy Behar asked for an "example" of what makes Griffin cry.

"This is a very hard job to do," Griffin said. "And oftentimes, I have the only opinion that's different at a table of five people."

After Sara Haines weighed in, Griffin explained that despite getting emotional from time to time, she loves her job at The View.

"I would like to state, for the record, this is a great job, and every time I have cried, Brian gives great hugs," she said of producer Brian Teta, who smiled when the camera panned to him.

"Oh, Brian has listened to too much crying," Haines joked.

Griffin -- who served as White House communications director during Trump's first administration, before she resigned in December 2020 and has continued to speak out against him -- made guest appearances on The View in 2021 and 2022, before she joined permanently in the 26th season.

Griffin -- along with Ana Navarro -- replaced Meghan McCain as the conservative voices on the panel. While Navarro was a longtime Republican, she became a critic of Trump and voted Democrat for the first time in the 2016 election. Griffin, meanwhile, crossed party lines for the first time when she voted for Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, The View weighed in on Elon Musk announcing that he's forming a new political party called the "America Party." Griffin shared that she'd be interested in a third party, but said Musk isn't the right person to start one.

"I think the country is ripe for more options. We're actually one of very few countries on Earth that just has a two-party system. But I'm very, very skeptical that Elon Musk’s party is the answer to this," said Griffin, highlighting that "about 46%” of adult Americans think a third party is a good option."

And while she is a registered Republican and still leans more right than left, she doesn't believe either of the two parties right now represent her.