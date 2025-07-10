Why Angelina Pivarnick Reached Out to Ex-Husband Amid Issues with Vinny 2.0 (Exclusive Clip)

MTV

"Me and Chris L. ... I mean, we've been through a lot of f--ked up s--t," Angelina says of her ex-husband, while also facing issues with Vinny 2.0, claiming he told her, "I hope you f--king die!"

Angelina Pivarnick is looking to a person from her past for support as she struggles with her sick pet.

In TooFab's exclusive preview for Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina arrives in Atlantic City for a group Halloween trip with her sick dog, Peanut, in tow, and learns her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, is also in town.

As she was facing issues with her then-fiancé, Vinny "2.0" Tortorella, Angelina decides to reach out to her ex-husband to see if he wants to visit an ailing Peanut.

"Chris, my ex-husband. This is crazy," she says, dialing her ex's number. "I found out from one of my friends that they stalked my ex-husband in Atlantic City, and I'm like, so he's here. I mean, Chris loves Peanut and she's not doing well, so why not? Let me give him a call? Shouldn't really do that. But I don't care."

"Me and Chris L. ... I mean, we've been through a lot of f--ked up s--t," she adds, before clips of the ups and downs of their relationship are shown on-screen. "But I'm over everything now, so let's give him a call!"

Chris picks up the phone, and asks, "Who's this?" before Angelina jokingly replies, "Your mama!"

Angelina -- who was married to Chris from 2019 to 2022 -- appears to call her ex-husband again, before he seemingly refuses to answer.

"Oh, hell to the f--king no!" Angelina reacts, adding in a confessional that it "hurts" that he won't talk to her.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley comes over to Angelina's hotel room, revealing her iconic Halloween costume of Monica Bellucci's character, Delores LaFerve, from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

"I just called Chris, my ex-husband," Angelina tells Jenni. "I heard that he was here, and then he hung up on me."

Jenni replies by asking about the current status of her relationship with Vinny.

"Can I just back up a little bit? Are you, like, with Vinny? Not with Vinny?" she asked Angelina, who replies, "Um, not really. I mean, he really is not nice to me. He said, 'I hope you f--king die!' I'm like, 'You don't f--king say that!'"

"That's unacceptable," Jenni says, adding that Vinny's alleged words show an "insecurity" and that he's "very immature."

She then inquires about why Angelina reached out to Chris, saying that she "could have ignored that" her ex-husband was in Atlantic City. "Well, yeah, I could have," Angelina admits, "but we never got, like, closure, and I have no animosity towards him.

Jenni shares her thoughts in a confessional, telling the camera, "I do empathize with her. Her dog is clearly going through something horrendous. Like, she just needs someone right now. And Vinny 2.0 sure as hell isn't giving it to her."

"But at the same time, I'm so worried about her. Like, I don't want her to spiral," she adds.

Back in the hotel room, Angelina suggests that Jenni "could always throw a text" to Chris. "You want me to text him?" she asks, before adding, "Wow, tonight's gonna get weird."

"It is what it is, people!" Angelina exclaims.