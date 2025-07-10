Brooklyn Beckham Sends Birthday Wishes to Sister Harper Amid Family Feud

Instagram

The birthday message came from both Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham is wishing his little sister, Harper Beckham, a happy birthday ... after his absence from his father's own 50th b-day celebration.

On July 10, Beckham posted a photo of him and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham sandwiching the now-14-year-old from an old event.

“Happy birthday harper we love u x," he wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram Story.

In May 2025, the Beckham family photographed for David Beckham's 50th birthday -- but Brooklyn was nowhere to be found. Fans then started to speculate there was a feud going on in the family.

Since beefing with his younger brother, Romeo Beckham, about the latter's now-ex-girlfriend, Kat Turnball -- who Brooklyn allegedly had a romantic link with several years ago -- the two have mended their relationship, per TMZ.

But things aren't as cool with his parents.

Sources told TMZ that Brooklyn and Nicola are 'fed up with the way David and Victoria Beckham treat them.' It was also reported that they tried to repair their relationship multiple times, to no avail.

"He’s always had a special bond with Harper. He loves her dearly,” another source, however, told People.

Brooklyn wasn't the only member of the family to give his happiest wishes to Harper.

"Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I'm so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming," shared Victoria. "You're my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! ❤️ Kisses @davidbeckham xxx."

David also posted his photos with "daddy's pretty lady."

“Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady 🩷 To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out , thank you for making each day brighter for us all 🩷 we love you Harpie have the best day ever 🩷 Love Daddy 🩷 #HarperSeven 🩷 @victoriabeckham 🩷," he wrote.