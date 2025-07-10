Gia Giudice Apologizes for Asking Donald Trump to Pardon Dad Joe on 4th of July

Instagram

Insisting she's not "privileged" or entitled after followers blasted her for the video, Giudice said she felt "horrible" after seeing the backlash.

Gia Giudice is apologizing for a video she posted in which she wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for her father, Joe Giudice, to be pardoned.

But it's not the content of the video she's saying sorry for, but rather, the timing of the post.

Joe was deported back in 2019 after serving time on federal fraud charges. His family has remained in the United States, continuing their reality TV careers. Teresa Giudice and Joe got divorced, with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star since remarrying Luis Ruelas.

Gia, inspired by Trump's pardon of Todd and Julie Chrisley, posted a video on the 4th of July asking for the same treatment -- and was immediately hit with backlash over her ask, as well as her posting it on the holiday.

"I'm sure most of you saw that I posted a little video on July 4th, in hopes of Trump pardoning my father. I did not intend to post it on the 4th of July," Giudice explained in the most recent episode of her Gia Diaries podcast. "That was just not my intention at all. I have so much respect for my country, and I was not trying to show any privilege or entitlement."

She further said she started making the video on Thursday night, July 3, and finished it the following morning, before posting it -- not realizing the date. "And then I realized, 'Oh, my God.' But at that point, the video had gotten a lot of traction," she said, insisting she was "not trying to do anything strategic" by sharing it on the 4th.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I woke up, knew I had to do something for my dad. That was the only thing on my mind, was my dad. So, I posted it, there was no motive behind anything. I wasn't strategically trying to post anything on the 4th of July," she continued. "I really just wanted my dad to feel loved, feel loved by me and know that I always am supporting him and pushing for him and hoping for his return back home."

She said that she soon after saw all the comments on her post and "felt horrible."

"I really do apologize. I did not realize I posted it on the 4th of July and once the comments started flooding, I had realized, obviously, okay I should not have posted this today. Maybe I Should have waited a day," she continued, saying she only wanted to use her platform "to bring awareness to my father's case."

Again insisting she's not "privileged," she added she has "immense respect for my country."

"My intentions were all with love and no ill intent at all, but the public viewed it a different way," she concluded. "I hope that you all can go back to that video now and see if in a different light. Everyone deserves a second chance."

"Hey, guys, my name is Gia Giudice," she says in the aforementioned video. "I’m the daughter of Joe Giudice and today I’m using my voice for something deeply personal."

"My dad was deported over four years ago. Since then, our family has lived in an emotional limbo. No matter how strong we try to be in the absence of a father, of a parent, it’s something that never stops hurting," she continued.

The 24-year-old went on to talk about how involved Joe was in the lives of his four daughters, including her younger siblings Gabriella, Milania, and Adriana. "He was our provider. Our protector. And he still is, just now from thousands of miles away," she says in the video.

She said that watching the Chrisley family get a "second chance inspired" her to try, as well. "It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families could be restored and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace," she said. "That gave me hope. Hope that maybe my dad could come home too."

Todd and Julie returned home from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best star after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple has maintained their innocence throughout.

"I’m using my platform to speak not just as a public figure but as a daughter who deeply misses her dad. We are not asking for sympathy. We are asking for a second chance," she concluded her message. "So, let’s bring Joe home together."

"President Donald J. Trump, I really hope you receive these character letters about my dad, Joe Giudice," she added, suggesting she is submitting more than just a personal letter. "Love you guys, bye."

The message got the attention of her mother, who commented three heart emojis, and Savannah Chrisley, who wrote, "I’m so proud of you ❤️."

But other commenters were far less supportive, with one writing, "This is rather tone deaf considering your father committed a white collar crime and got deported but people are getting deported and sent God Knows Where without even having criminal records."

They continued to tear into the reality star, arguing, "Your fans want you to use your influence to help the less fortunate and I don’t blame anyone for not having sympathy for your father who is dealing with consequences based off of choices he MADE."

"Next you can write various letters on behalf of all the families being ripped apart across the United States. Individuals that have not committed any crimes but are still being deported with no judicial process or judicial review," commented another follower.

"Mind u, this is an ACTUAL convicted felon. but go off," wrote still another, while another asks why he should get special treatment. "He broke laws and this is his consequence. Why is he any different from anyone else who was deported for criminal behavior? Because he has daughters? Because he had money?" They also noted, "Hes only a flight away-and at least you can afford to visit."