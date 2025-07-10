Kendra Wilkinson Has No 'Interest In Men' Following Hank Baskett Divorce

Instagram/Getty

The dating update comes nearly seven years after the former Playboy playmate's headline-making split from the former NFL player.

Kendra Wilkinson is making her stance on dating crystal clear -- she's not interested.

The former Playboy Playmate took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to drop a series of black-and-white selfies, giving fans a glimpse into her current mindset and priorities.

"Reach out if you’re into looking into selling or buying 🏡," the Kendra Sells Hollywood star captioned one of the shots, spotlighting her thriving real estate hustle.

But it's what she said next about her personal life that really caught fans' attention.

"I appreciate all the love and support. I don't have interest in men at the moment. Just work. Thank you for supporting my business," Wilkinson shared in a follow-up slide.

"You can support me by referring me to friends who are looking into moving. Thank you."

The update comes nearly seven years after her headline-making split from former NFL player Hank Baskett. The exes, who wed in a lavish ceremony at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, finalized their divorce in 2019 following Baskett's alleged affair with a transgender model.

Back in November 2024, Wilkinson, who shares son Hank Jr., 15, and daughter Alijah, 11, with Baskett, revealed she'd been on the waiting list for the exclusive dating app Raya for a whopping four years.

"So the universe is basically saying, 'We're not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in,'" she joked at the time.

While she's moved on from the spotlight and onto real estate, the transition wasn't exactly easy, with Wilkinson telling Page Six in October, "It was the hardest, hardest challenge of my life to go from Hollywood to real estate because the majority of people already assumed they knew who I was."

She continued, "They assumed that I passed my real estate exam for the sake of television. So there's a lot of assumptions. There was a lot of barriers I had to break down, and it took a toll on my mental health."