Mariah Carey Goes Viral with Three-Word Response to Bezos Wedding Question

Getty

The laugh-out-loud response echoed Carey's equally shady, "I don't know her" quip when asked about her relationship with Jennifer Lopez in the early aughts.

Mariah Carey is going viral, once again, and this time its for a shady way she responded to a question about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice.

The music legend was spotted in Malibu over the Fourth of July weekend, where paparazzi caught up with her as she strolled with her entourage. Watch the video here.

Naturally, they had questions, one of them being what she thought about Bezos' lavish June 27th wedding.

"What did you think about Jeff Bezos’s wedding?" one photographer asked.

And Mariah's response was as brief as it was brilliant: "I wasn't there."

While it was just a simple three-word response, it really said it all, and when the photog followed up with, "Were you not invited or what?," Mariah was quick to hit back with another perfect response.

"Oh, don't turn this into that," she said.

As the clip began to rack up views, fans couldn't compare the moment to Mariah's legendary "I don't know her" comment she made about Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s. "she doesn't know him," read one popular comment on the video, while another added, "Haha she doesnt care about Bezos wedding, she's Mariah Carey!"

Mariah addressed her viral "I don't know her" comment on Watch What Happens Live back in 2016, telling host Andy Cohen that she did not in fact know Lopez.

"She says you know her," Cohen shot back.

"OK, I'm very forgetful. Apparently, I'm forgetful, because I don't remember the fact that it was just like, 'Hi, I'm so and so," and move on," Mariah explained.

When asked if the "On The Floor" singer "seemed cool," Carey hilariously responded with, "I don't know her."