Michelle Trachtenberg's Boyfriend Breaks Silence Nearly 5 Months After Her Death

The comment marks the first time the late actress's boyfriend, Jay Cohen, has publicly spoken out since her death in February.

Nearly five months after the tragic passing of actress Michelle Trachtenberg, her longtime boyfriend, Jay Cohen, is speaking out.

It all went down Wednesday, when Cohen shared a post to mark the 26th anniversary of his kidney transplant. It was there he was asked by a commenter to "talk" about Trachtenberg.

And he kept his response brief, simply replying: "One day soon! Im very sorry [heartbreak emoji]."

Another user, meanwhile, pointed out that it was "not cool" to ask Cohen about his late girlfriend, to which he followed up: "Thank you, it's OK comes from the right place. Michelle was loved by so many."

Trachtenberg, best known for her film and television work in the '90s and '00s like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and Harriet the Spy, was first reported dead by the New York Post on February 26, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet at the time that her death was not being investigated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest, and found Trachtenberg unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. And while it was initially believed that she died of natural causes following a liver transplant, per the outlet, an official cause of death of Trachtenberg was not released after her family turned down an autopsy.

As for how she and Cohen met, the actress signed with the Gersh Agency back in 2014, where Cohen happens to be partner and head of film finance and distribution, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple kept a low profile over the years, with Us Weekly reporting in October 2020 that Cohen and Trachtenberg had already been dating by that time for "over a year."

Cohen would be the first to make their relationship public with an Instagram post on July 4, 2021. He captioned the Independence Day celebration, "#fireworks are every day with this one !! 🎆"

It would be more than a year later before the actress would reciprocate, sharing a picture for Valentine's Day 2023 alongside her beau. "My #valentines ❤️" she captioned her share, with Cohen matching her post for post with one of his own, "My Valentine."

The couple shared photos of each other in the years since, and up until Trachtenberg's untimely passing, but these new comments mark the first time Cohen has spoken publicly about the Gossip Girl star since her death. Still, fans have been leaving their messages of condolences for him since February, with one commenter writing, "So sorry for your loss. She was an amazing actress and loved by many."