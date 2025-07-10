Mom Charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of 7-Month-Old Daughter for $400

Getty

The mother-of-seven allegedly shared three photos of her infant daughter with a man through Snapchat -- and then told the FBI that her account had been "hacked" and she no longer had access to it.

A communication through Snapchat triggered an FBI investigation into an Indianapolis mother-of-seven for an alleged sex trafficking attempt of her 7-month-old daughter, and ultimately led to her arrest.

When first confronted by federal agents on November 11, 2024, Morgan D. Stapp, 32, allegedly told them that her Snapchat account had recently been "hacked" and she no longer had access to it, according to court documents seen by CBS affiliate WTTV and Fox affiliate WXIN. She also said she was upset at the loss of photos of her seven children.

The woman then purportedly told them she'd received an email from the social media platform that her account had been permanently banned for suspected "online commercial sex transactions."

Later in the month, according to the outlet, she allegedly admitted to the Indiana Department of Child Services that she had lied to the federal agent about losing her Snapchat account because, "I wanted the FBI to leave."

After that unproductive initial interview with Stapp, the FBI reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in December for assistance in the case.

An IMPD detective was able to acquire a search warrant to investigate Stapp's Snapchat account and subsequently found selfies of her that had been saved to the account after her FBI interview. That suggested that she still had access to and control of the account.

Further digging found that the account had sent over 7,000 messages over a three-day span in November, shortly before Snapchat reached out to the FBI and the government agency launched its investigation.

One message was repeated 81 times in that barrage: "Would you be interested in buying my nudes so I can get baby diapers?" Stapp's account also reportedly added 400 other accounts during this same three-day span.

According to WTTV, the investigation showed that all of the messages had been sent from an area near Stapp's home, and all of them had been sent after she'd claimed she lost access to her Snapchat account.

The specific message that triggered Snapchat to alert the feds reportedly included three photos of Stapp's infant daughter.

Along with them was the message, "U can f--k her for $400. Half now rest after. I'll send my address. I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture."