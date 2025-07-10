Nara Smith Pushes Back on Tradwife Label, Insists She's Not 'Trapped' In Kitchen

Getty

Nara Smith is pushing back at anyone calling her a "tradwife."

On a July 10 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the TikTok star mentioned her struggle with her "online presence," due to some of the comments she receives. The "tradwife" term is slang for "traditional wife," and has been decried by many as a backwards-looking movement, glorifying traditional, more subservient roles for wives that limit their opportunities and roles in the larger world.

"It's people love projecting things onto me and kind of how I live my life just because I cook for my husband because it's my love language and I love cooking," she explained.

"They project onto it that I'm in the kitchen and trapped and I'm just at home and he's the breadwinner and all of these things," she continued, adding, "and I'm like, no, I work."

Before meeting her husband Lucky Blue Smith and becoming a mother of three, the pregnant influencer started her modeling career at the age of 14. She was scouted by IMG Models in Germany and continued to model after moving to the United States.

"I'm very busy. I travel almost every week. I have kids that I raise," the expecting star told Shetty.

"I love being in the kitchen because it's a passion of mine, not because I have to," she insisted, "and sometimes I feel like this is where social media gets tricky for me personally."

"It doesn't matter how much I voice those things and try to make people understand that I am actually a full-time working mom that they just don't wanna get it," she continued. "They use me as this poster child of this like very traditional wife and I'm not. There's nothing truly traditional about us as a couple, apart from maybe that we chose to have kids young and get married young. But apart from that, we split towards 50/50."

Smith then explained things her husband does outside of "traditional" husband duties.

"There's things that Lucky does that I guess, traditional men wouldn't do. Like do the dishes or get the kids dressed or do their hair, or whatever it may be that people don't associate with a traditional man," she continued, "And there's things that I do like having a full-time career and having Lucky be home."

The social media influencer also talked about how people can be so negative on these social media platforms, revealing how she's cried to her husband about it.

"Nowadays, society, they love drama. They love negativity. They feed off of fights and opinions and online situations that cause conflict," she said. "I think that's what people love projecting onto me. They love that I'm so controversial and they can kind of say whatever. And in the beginning, it really used to bother me."

"I used to cry at home and tell Lucky, like, 'I don't understand why they're saying all these things,'" she explained.

Smith said she's since realized the best thing to do is ignore the haters and live her life the way she wants to.

"Then all the comments would be like, 'She's lying, she's gaslighting us,'" she explained, "and I'm like, I literally cannot win. And I think that's what I've learned. People don't want to hear the truth. They don't care for the truth. They care about what they wanna hear and what serves them. So the less I say, kind of the better."