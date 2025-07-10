Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Stepdad Reportedly Posted TikTok Tributes: 'Prob Should Delete Later'

Facebook/Carroll County Sheriff's Office

The 17-year-old suspect took to TikTok in the days after her mother and stepfather were shot and killed, posting selfie video tributes to both of them where she said things like "I miss them" and they were "wrongfully shot dead."

The teen Georgia girl who was arrested July 8 and charged in the shooting deaths of her mother and stepfather, allegedly leaving her 5-year-old sister to find the bodies, left social media tributes to them after their deaths, according to police.

Sarah Patrick, 17, was active on TikTok after the deaths of her parents up until just days before her arrest, according to law enforcement, who confirmed to Law&Order that the since-removed TikTok account @sgrace04282 belonged to the teen.

Police were first alerted to the deaths back on February 20, when Patrick called 911 to say that they'd been shot. After her 5-year-old sister found the bodies, the young girl sought out her older sister to tell her -- unaware that she was the alleged shooter.

Kristin Brock, 41, and James Brock, 45, were found shot dead in the home. Five months later and after a lengthy and involved investigation, police contacted Patrick, who was staying with her biological father, and told her they had a warrant for her arrest. She then turned herself in.

In the months between the shootings and her arrest, Patrick appeared to talk about their deaths on social media with some regularity. In one post from May 17, per Law&Crime, which was ended with the phrase "Should prob delete later," Patrick purportedly questions how someone could shoot her parents in text overlays.

The TikTok featured a photo collage post of pics including both the Brocks and her younger sister, per Law&Crime. In a text overlay, Patrick purportedly wrote, "If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I'd say I miss them so much."

"I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can't stand the fact I can't see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible," the message continued. "I'm in a horror movie that never ends."

"And on top of everything I still have no answers, im so confused on how someone could've done this and even more confused on why. Why them? Why that? Just why. How could they." She captioned this post, "Please send prayers for healing," per Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA.

The first post mourning the losses came on March 1, just weeks after the Brocks were shot and killed. Over that video post of the couple before their deaths, the then-16-year-old Patrick purportedly wrote, "They don't know it but a year from now me and my 5 year old sister would find them wrongfully shot dead in our home and won't get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn't even say goodbye."

There were reportedly many videos in that five-month span between the Brocks' deaths and Patrick's arrest for their murders, including many with Patrick sobbing and lamenting their absences in her life.

The last video posted to the page came on June 30, per Law&Crime, and is a purported video of Patrick on a beach that she captioned, "Take me back to the beach rn."

Investigation Continues

In a press conference after Patrick's arrest, Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey told reporters, "We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders."

At the same time, Hulsey said that the investigation is far from over and she's not ruling out the possibility of more arrests as they're not certain if the alleged suspect carried out the crimes alone.

"Our team has sifted through mountains of physical and digital evidence and collaborated with the FBI and GBI crime lab," she said, which included the teen's tearful speech at her mother's funeral, as noted by The New York Post -- a moment investigators suspect might have been a ploy to cover her tracks.

"We don't know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," Hulsey added. "She's 17. She's kind of been out on her own. She's lived with different family members and moved all over the place."

When asked if Patrick had tried to conceal what happened in February, Hulsey noted, "Considering that she didn't just immediately tell us what happened, yes. But who knows what's going on in a young person's mind like that."

Because their suspected shooter was so close to the victims, Hulsey said that it took five months of investigating for police to feel confident enough they had this right to move toward warrants. They wanted to be as certain as possible they arrest the right person.

"It's very possible others are involved as well," she told reporters. "We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her." Police have also not yet been able to determine a motive for the shootings.

Though there were no signs of forced entry at the time, one door was slightly ajar and the fact police were unable to find the murder weapon led them to quickly rule out suicide.

The biggest takeaway for Hulsey, though, is "that a mother and stepfather will never be able to raise their children and the little girl that was in the home."

The couple is survived by their seven children, who had been combined into a blended family at the time of their deaths.