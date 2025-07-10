Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her While Pregnant

Getty

Scheana Shay is sharing secrets about her life in her upcoming memoir, including revealing her husband Brock Davies was unfaithful while she was pregnant with their daughter.

In an excerpt obtained by Glamour from her upcoming book My Good Side, the Vanderpump Rules alum recalled the moment she found out.

"I remained in a state of paralyzed shock," she wrote per the publication. "As he confessed that he'd cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer."

"I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom cheated on Ariana didn't mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now, I was finding out just how wrong I was," she continued.

For those who don't know, in March 2023, it was revealed that Sandoval had a months-long secret affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss, who was, at the time, a close friend of Sandoval's girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

Davies' confession came on the heels of Scandoval in spring 2023, amid rumors he had sex with a woman he knew before their 2019 meeting.

"As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that -- at the time -- he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else," she continued.

"I use the word 'chose' because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed."

She felt that she couldn't "contain" her rage and found her self pacing and feeling like she "might throw up."

"I slapped him and threw a Rubik's cube in his direction," she detailed. "Which he dodged. To this day, every time I see a Rubik's cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life."

She explained how the affair began when Davies went to work at his F45 gym.

"He ran into her outside," she wrote. "After reconnecting, he said they began a brief affair."

"He said he realized he was throwing his second chance at a family away by stepping out and swore to himself that he would never betray me again," she shared before adding that he wrote her a letter. "He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection."

She revealed the letter included a lot of specific details "such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house)."

"Once I'd read it, that was more than enough," Scheana concluded. "I told him to immediately toss it into the fire. I never wanted to set eyes on those words again."

Their daughter Summer Moon, now 4, was born in 2020. The two are still together.