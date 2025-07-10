Shannon Price Claims She Had 'No Choice' But to End Ex-Husband Gary Coleman's Life

She also failed two of the "critical" questions regarding her involvement in Coleman's fall during the lie detector test.

Shannon Price is opening up about her decision to end ex-husband Gary Coleman's life.

In the upcoming A&E special, Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, Price said she "had no choice" to take the actor off of life support.

"He had gone into cardiac arrest, and that is ultimately what took his life," she claimed on the show, per PEOPLE.

The 1980s TV star was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage from a fall, in May 2010. Price then made the decision to take him off life support two days later.

According to the publication, the host -- Tony Harris -- asked Price if there was a possibility to give Coleman more time, which she denied.

"Thursday I go visit him, speak with the doctors, and they are like, 'Shannon, we do not think that he is going to make it until Friday,'" she continued. "Meaning his condition is not going to get any better. I made the right decision."

"I asked the questions, I saw the condition he was in," Price recalled.

"I just knew," she insisted. "I mean, he was basically already gone. And I said, 'Okay, are his eyes dilated?' And they said, 'Yes.' And I said, 'Okay, can I see?' And they showed me, and that's when I knew."

She also added that not being able to save his life was a "regret" she has, along with "divorcing him."

The controversy surrounding the end of Coleman's life stemmed from the fact that the couple were no longer married -- something the hospital was unaware of.

"Doctors at the hospital assumed Shannon was still married to Gary when in fact they had been divorced in secret," Harris claimed. "Shannon presented a document at the hospital naming her as the decision maker on Gary's advanced medical directive, giving her the right to make decisions about his end of life treatment and care."

The pair tied the knot in August 2007 and divorced the following year.

"It was my decision, he did not want the divorce," she said, according to the publication. "I was just still at the house. My stuff was there, everything was there, we were still together."

TMZ obtained another clip of the upcoming special, which showed Price failing a lie detector test.

Ex-FBI agent and polygraph pro George Olivo told Price she failed two of his "critical" questions -- with the results indicating some level of deception.

"The exam had to do with Gary's fatal fall," he began to tell her. "I asked you the following relevant questions on this test, 'Did you physically cause Gary's fall?' You answered no, I also asked you, 'Did you physically cause Gary to fall that day?' And you answered no."

He then asked Price if she had any thoughts on the results. She remained calm in Olivio's presence and simple said, "that's false."

"There are two things I know for sure Shannon," Olivo responded. "One you were not completely honest with me yesterday during this polygraph session and two, the other thing I know that's 100% certain that there is more to this story that hasn't been told."