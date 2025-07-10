Why HGTV Removed Rehab Addict From Their Schedule After Just Two Episodes

HGTV

Curtis took to Instagram to release a statement explaining the decision after fans of Rehab Addict were left baffled when the hit HGTV series vanished from the network's lineup just two episodes into its latest season.

Nicole Curtis is setting the record straight.

After fans of Rehab Addict were left baffled after the hit HGTV series vanished from the network's lineup just two episodes into its latest season, Curtis released a statement, and it turns out, the decision was all hers.

"I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice," Curtis shared in a candid Instagram post Tuesday. "It's just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall?"

The newest season of Rehab Addict premiered on June 24, only to be abruptly swapped out for My Lottery Dream Home after two weeks. But Curtis insists there's no behind-the-scenes drama, and rather just a much needed break for her and her family.

"Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea. … Without a doubt, I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it," she continued. "They are airing Lottery Dream Home in my place."

Curtis also took a moment to squash any speculation that fellow HGTV star David Bromstad replaced her.

"Fun fact, [Lottery Dream Home host] David Bromstad was my pregnancy beach buddy as we were filming and living next to each other in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for Beach Flip. … So, don't be spreading rumors that he replaced me — I chose it," she clarified.

Rehab Addict originally premiered on the DIY Network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014, and after a brief hiatus in 2018, returned to the air in 2021 with Rehab Addict Rescue. Season 9 marked the return of the OG series following a 3-year break.

Curtis spoke to TooFab about returning to the show in the leadup to its premiere last month.

"So we never stopped rehabbing homes. We're always rehabbing homes. And you know, in the past 3 years I developed my production company and we've still been filming and producing," Curtis explained. "But it takes a really long time to finish one of our houses. So three years sounds like a lot. However, for us, that's about how long it takes you a house, so it all kind of goes hand in hand."

As for why she took time away, Curtis told PEOPLE she "had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?" -- however, didn't elaborate further on the situation.

When asked what keeps her coming back, Curtis told TooFab she's hopeful she can inspire viewers to save some of these old homes instead of leaving them in the dust.

"I mean, I could retire tomorrow, and I'd be okay, but you know, we always… There's a purpose for the show, and it's to showcase old houses. And the more we show old houses on TV, the better chance there is that somebody will save an old house rather than tear it down. That's why we're here," she maintained.