Wild Reason Sami Sheen Might Delay Breast Implant Removal Despite 'Health Issues'

"So is it actually insane to wait and get them removed?" she asked her followers, after revealing her reason behind the possible delay.

Sami Sheen is second guessing her decision to have her breast implants removed, despite recently discovering she's been suffering from breast implant illness for "nearly 2 years."

Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently took to her TikTok page to reveal she might be delaying the removal process for a reason she admits some might find "insane."

"I'm all for putting your health first but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I've always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson," Sheen admitted in the video. "And now I finally have the blond hair and big t--s combo and I've never been able to dress up like her before.

"So is it actually insane to wait and get them removed just so I can be her for Halloween?" she then asked her fans, before exclaiming, "I don't know, you guys. I don't want to get rid of them."

"Take them out love, your health comes first!" read one popular comment from her followers, while another comment with nearly the same amount of likes had the opposite response, reading, "No, it’s not insane to wait."

Quite a few of her fans suggested to do a photoshoot now and just save it for Halloween, with Sheen responding to one saying, "HAHAHA."

"Babe. Your health is like whatever. But dressing up like Pam for Halloween. That's once in a lifetime," read another comment liked more than 7K times.

Others told her to look up Kelly Ripa's Pam costume, showing her how it can be done without having real implants.

Sheen's possible reversal came a week after she revealed in her Instagram Story that she was planning explant surgery.

"I've been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that i have breast implant illness," Sami wrote alongside a mirror selfie in a gray dress. "idk how i haven't figured this out sooner but i'm so happy i finally have an answer. i’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

Sami also shared a throwback bikini photo of herself before getting her implants, reflecting on the difficult decision ahead. "it's definitely gonna be hard going back to this size," she admitted. "not only physically, but mentally. i don't want to at all but i know i'll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it's worth it."

"Chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss, brain fog, vertigo, joint and muscle pain, mood swings and severe anxiety (always been an anxious person but nothing like this)," are just some of the symptoms she listed in another Story. "Also allergic to almost everything."

Sami did acknowledge, however, that others with implants might not face any of these issues.

"Not everyone who gets implants will get sick from them. it's definitely a flip of a coin, and i think i just got super unlucky," Sami shared. "But i'm also very grateful that i am fortunate enough to get them removed. i feel awful for all of the women that experience this and are stuck with them, cause this illness is no joke."

Back in November 2023, Sami spoke to Bustle about why she originally chose to get implants, revealing that she was inspired by her mom's own cosmetic surgery at a young age.

"I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" she said at the time.