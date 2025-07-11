Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade Is Married -- See The Wedding Photos!

Instagram

Andrade and boyfriend Daniel McCormack met on Hinge back in 2020, before eloping in October -- with conjoined twin Lupita clarifying, "I did not."

YouTube star and conjoined twin Carmen Andrade is married.

Carmen, who shares the Carmen and Lupita YouTube account with twin sister Lupita, tied the knot back in October to Daniel McCormick -- the pair confirming the news in a recent video shared to their channel.

The confirmation came at the end of a recent video titled "Overdue Update," in which Carmen showed off her wedding ring and shared, "I should probably also address something, type of thing pretty big, I did get married." Her sister immediately clarified, "I did not."

"Hi, I got an upgrade, I'm the husband now," Daniel then added, as photos from the wedding started to appear on screen (wedding reveal cued up below). In the photos, both Carmen and Lupita -- who are joined at the torso -- are seen in a sparkly green dress, holding flowers, while Daniel rocked a matching green bowtie and boutonniere.

Calling it a "small get-together," the new husband and wife said the ceremony was just for close family. "It was very pretty," said Carmen, adding that she didn't wear white because she's not a fan of the color.

"We got married," she said, referring to her and Daniel, before saying, of the three of them, "we did not get married."

"I don't want to get married because I don't want to," added Lupita.

In an interview with TODAY, Carmen confirmed the wedding went down back in October, at Lover's Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut. Lupita also previously told the outlet, back in 2023, that she's asexual and experiences little to no sexual attraction to other people. At the time, she was supportive of her sister settling down, saying she knows it was "important to her."

Carmen and Daniel also told the outlet they met over Hinge back in 2020