Justin Bieber Addresses Concerns About His Mental Health on New Album SWAG

Getty/Instagram

Bieber's 7th studio album is his first since the 2021 release of Justice.

Justin Bieber is addressing the speculation about his mental health.

After four long years, Bieber surprise-released his seventh studio album, SWAG, and there's a lot unpack. With 21 tracks, the album is a mix of smooth production and Bieber's signature pop-meets-R&B vocals, but it's a deeply personal spoken-word interlude that has fans talking.

On a track called "THERAPY SESSION", Bieber sits down with longtime friend Druski for a conversation about the emotional toll of growing up in the public eye.

"People are always asking if I'm OK," he says. "And that starts to really weigh on me."

Druski chimes in with empathy -- and a little humor too -- describing how public concern often turns into pressure: "It's like when somebody keeps saying, 'Why you crying?' It's like, ‘Bitch, I'm not -- but now I am!'"

From discussing his mental health to calling out how misunderstood his social media posts are, SWAG is a definite departure from Bieber's previous albums, and one of his most raw and real yet amid one of Bieber's most talk-about years.

2025 hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing the popstar.

Between welcoming his son Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024, and ongoing rumors about his health, finances, and marriage, the spotlight has been intense and not always the most kind.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His social media posts and viral run-ins with the paparazzi haven't exactly helped either, but Bieber seems to be taking it in stride, even including audio from his confrontations with the paps on the album on tracks "BUTTERFLIES" and the aptly titled "STANDING ON BUSINESS."

SWAG is streaming now.