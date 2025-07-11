Maizie Chapin Reveals Final Text Message from Brother Ethan on Night of Tragic Idaho Murder

Instagram

On Prime Video's new docuseries One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, Maizie emotionally recalls the final night she spent with her brother, and the last text she received from him.

University of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's sister, Maizie Chapin, is opening up about the last night she saw her brother alive, and the final messages he sent her.

On Prime Video's new docuseries One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, released Friday, July 11, Maizie emotionally recalls inviting Ethan as her date to the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority formal on the night of November 12, 2022, just hours before he was killed alongside his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and two of her roommates, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

"I don't usually invite anyone to formals but some of Ethan's friends were going and he wasn't going," Maizie shared. "So, I was like, 'OK, you can just be my date.' It was super fun."

After the event, Maizie said others left around 9:00 p.m. to return to the Sigma Chi fraternity house where Ethan and their brother Hunter Chapin lived, but she decided to go to bed.

"For some reason I stayed and went to bed," she explained. "Ethan kept texting me, 'Maizie, come hang out.' I went to sleep, so I wasn't responding to any of them."

But it was the last text -- the final text she'd ever receive from Ethan that was the most chilling.

"Last one said, 'I love you,' which was also weird because we don't say that to each other," Maizie recalled.

According to the four-part docuseries, Ethan and Xana returned to the off-campus house on King Road at around 1:40 a.m. on November 13. Just after 4:00 a.m., police say Bryan Kohberger broke in and murdered the four students in a brutal stabbing spree that shook the nation.

Kohberger wasn't arrested until late December 2022. Initially pleading not guilty, he recently changed his plea as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty. On July 2, Kohberger confessed to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for later this month, where he faces four life sentences without parole in addition to 10 years for the burglary charge.

As the proceedings play out in the public eye, the Chapin family has decided to stayed away from Kohberger's court appearances.

"Sitting in the courtroom just doesn't feel right. Why would I go sit in a courtroom with that person?" Ethan's mother, Stacy Chapin, said in the doc. "We won't attend any of the hearings. What's the purpose?"

She added, "I don't have a need to go look him in the eyes. I don't. It is what it is, we cannot change the outcome on this thing. We cannot bring Ethan back."

As for how they're keeping Ethan close amid his tragic death, his father, Jim Chapin, said he's found a way to "talk" to Ethan whenever he's missing him.

"He will sit in the basement until one of us pass," Jim said through tears. "He's safe and I can go down and talk to him any time I want, and I do."