Mom of Newborn Twins 'Probably Very Drunk' Off White Claws Charged With Murder In Son's Death: Police

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office

The 33 year old woke up holding her newborn daughter in her arms and her newborn son at her feet, according to police -- this after allegedly splitting a 12-pack of White Claws with her husband and then buying four "tall boys."

A 33-year-old Oklahoma mother has been accused of causing the death of her 3-month-old son due to unsafe sleeping conditions.

Brennan Spencer was taken into custody in early July and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Rory Kelson, her infant child, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the Oklahoma City metro at around 7:15 a.m. on November 2, 2024.

Police said the baby's father -- James Kelson -- was the one to call 911, telling dispatchers his newborn son was lying lifeless at Spencer's feet while she slept on the couch inside the couple's home, according to KFOR.

An onsite officer noted in a redacted incident report that, as paramedics wheeled the newborn out to the ambulance, the child did not appear to be breathing but was reportedly still warm to the touch, with blood coming from his face, according to The Oklahoman.

Baby Rory was then rushed to OU Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the cause of death was "asphyxia due to an unsafe sleep environment." The autopsy reportedly determined the newborn "was likely between the back and bottom cushions of the couch."

Investigators say the mother and father consumed alcohol, splitting a 12-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzers, the night before.

Kelson reportedly told investigators they two put the couple's newborn twins in their bassinets around 1 a.m. and then went to bed. However, Spencer allegedly told police she drove to the store around midnight to pick up four more "tall boy" White Claws, at Kelson's request, which come in larger 19-ounce cans.

Security footage obtained by investigators show allegedly shows her leaving the store at around 1:30 a.m., before she told police she returned home, sat on the couch, fell asleep and didn't remember anything after that.

"I mean, I was drunk enough to just need to pass out," she said, according to the affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. 3 of the four tall boys were found in the trash.

At 6:45 a.m., Kelson woke up to find the children were no longer in the bedroom, according to the affidavit. He told officers that he went to the living room to check on them, where found Spencer laying on the couch holding their daughter, while their son lay unresponsive at her feet.

According to KFOR, the examiner wrote that "Due to Brennan's level of intoxication, her awareness levels were altered," adding that, "had the child been left in his bassinet," the likelihood "of the child still being alive would have been increased."

Records show Spencer remains in detention at Cleveland County Jail and a judge set her bond at $500,000. Spencer is currently scheduled to appear in court again on the morning of Aug. 5.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart," an obituary reads on the child's memorial page. "This would prove true with Rory, his brief life touched the hearts of all of his family."