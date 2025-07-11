Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott Reveal Past Rift Over Money

Getty

The twins opened up about their past dispute over money, and how it impacted them behind scenes of their wildly popular HGTV empire.

Nothing like a good sibling rivalry!

While twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are as close as can be, the pair have had their fair share of sibling spats, including a money dispute that once put them at odds.

The Property Brothers stars stopped by SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where the host asked a simple but spicy question: "If I went into your bank accounts, would they have the same amount of money?"

That's when Jonathan got candid about a lingering issue he once had with how their work and pay were divided on their highly popular HGTV shows.

"I used to film three times more than Drew because he would be there in the beginning, and then he would come back at the end of an episode, and I was there doing the work," Jonathan explained. "And I remember after doing this for 10 years, because we've been on the air now for over 15 years, I remember I finally said to Drew, I'm like, 'Should I maybe get paid three times what you get paid?' And he's like, 'You're never allowed to bring this up again ever.'"

Drew chimed in with his side of the story, saying, "It's because I also deal with the contracts."

When Cohen asked if that disagreement ever turned into a real argument, the brothers confirmed it absolutely did.

"Off camera, Jonathan and I both do the construction," Drew added. "He's a licensed contractor, but we've both done the renovations for years. And also he was a licensed broker. So we've done both sides of the fence."

He continued, "So there's a lot outside of what people see on the shows."

And those ventures add up.

Beyond Property Brothers, which launched in 2011 after filming the pilot in 2009, the Scotts have grown a real estate empire with several spinoffs, including Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Celebrity IOU, Backed by the Bros and their upcoming HGTV series, Chasing the West. They also helm their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, as well as home collections Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home, plus a lifestyle website.

Their latest series sees the brothers return to their ranch roots. Growing up on a 160-acre ranch in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Jonathan and Drew use their out west sensibilities to help couples and families seeking a slower paced life on a major acreage ditch the city for a new home on a ranch.