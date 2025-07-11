Sara Foster Reveals Where She Stands With Former Stepsister Gigi Hadid 10 Years After Their Parents' Split

Getty

Sara weighed in on her current relationship with her former supermodel stepsisters, and shared some insight on where her father, David Foster, stands with their mom, Yolanda.

Sara Foster is setting the record straight on where she stands with former stepsisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Sara, the actress and daughter of music producer David Foster, appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week, opened up about her bond with the Hadid sisters, years after their parents split.

"I love those girls," Sara shared. "I just saw Gigi last month."

Foster was married to Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella's mom, from 2011 to 2015, after dating for several years prior. While Yolanda shares Gigi, Bella and son Anwar with real estate developer Mohammed Hadid, she and Foster had no children together.

And though Foster's marriage to Yolanda ended nearly a decade ago, Sara says her connection with the Hadid's remains strong.

"[My dad] actively raised those girls," she said. "So, there's still a lot of love there."

While Sara admitted she's "unsure" about where her father currently stands with Yolanda, she made it clear that things between her and the Hadid siblings are all good.

Sara echoed a similar sentiment last year when on WWHL, after a fan asked her where she stands with Gigi, telling the virtual caller: "Gigi and I stay in touch."

"I messaged her maybe a month ago," Sara said, adding that she also saw photos of Gigi opening the revamped Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

As for Yolanda, Sara said it had been a "minute" since she spoke to the Dutch former model, but would be open to a run-in.

Foster's since moved on with Katherine McPhee, with the pair tying the knot in June 2019, and welcoming their son, Rennie, in February 2021.