Teen Who Gave Eulogy, Posted to TikTok About Parents' Murders Before Arrest Claims Innocence

The 17-year-old's mom and stepdad were found shot to death by her sister, 6 -- after the teen's arrest for their murders, her grandfather details his conversations with her from jail, claiming she said, "Help me get out of this mess."

The 17-year-old Georgia teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather "swears her innocence," this according to her grandfather.

Dennis Nolan, the grandfather of murder suspect Sarah Grace Patrick, spoke with NewsNation's Banfield on Thursday night, sharing details on his conversations with both Patrick and investigators about the case following her arrest.

Kristin Brock, 41, and James Brock, 45, were found shot dead in the home back in February. Five months later and after a lengthy and involved investigation, police contacted Patrick, who was staying with her biological father, and told her they had a warrant for her arrest. She then turned herself in on Tuesday.

"Well, it's hard to make any judgement at this point. You know, they have to release the evidence, and I don't understand what evidence they have," Nolan said when asked whether he believes she's innocent. "I think most of it, from what I understand, is circumstantial. And, you know, she's my granddaughter, I have to stand behind her. She swears her innocence."

Nolan said he spoke with Patrick following her arrest, saying the teen called him "very upset."

"She always looked to me more of as a father figure. She was begging for me to help. And I explained to her, she, there’s nothing I can do at this point," claimed Nolan. "She just was begging, 'Please, please help me. Help me get out of this mess.' And I told her just to do what they say and be cooperative, and we'll do what we can."

When asked whether he's spoken with investigators on the case, he said he "talked to them at length" -- while adding, "they don't release any information."

"If they had something concrete, they would have arrested her a whole lot sooner. I mean, why? I just can't imagine her. I mean, she's a sweet young lady. She's always been a wonderful little girl. What can I say? I just can't imagine her doing such a horrific thing, especially to her mother. She and her mother were very close, and they were doing great at that time. They had a great relationship."

He later acknowledged that mother-daughter duos "always have their disagreements," but said there was "nothing serious" between the two. He also alluded to Brock's "strange past," claiming he was part of a "motorcycle gang" and wondered whether the murders were "James' past coming back to haunt him."

He claimed investigators told him "she's the only one who could have done it" -- and, when he asked about what proof they have, claimed they gold him, "Well, I can't tell you that, but I could just say that she’s the only one who could have done it.'"

Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey, meanwhile, told Banfield that the teen's online presence was of interest to them. "When you want to post your life online, it becomes fair game," she said, adding more arrests were possible.

Details of the Shooting

The investigation began on February 20 when the Carroll County Sheriff's Office received that 911 call from a teen saying that her mother Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather James Brock, 45, had been shot in the family's home, according to WSB's reporting at the time.

One heartbreaking twist in the story is the fact that it was Patrick's younger sister, 5 at the time of the murders, who first found the bodies. Police at the time had determined this younger daughter had been in the house at the time of the shootings, but was unaware it had happened.

"Smallest daughter found them and then she came and told Sarah and Sarah made the 911 call," Hulsey said in Tuesday's press conference.

"From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began," said Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey in a press conference after the arrest of Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, the very teen who made that call.

Now, Patrick is being charged as an adult and facing two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the deaths of her mother and stepfather.

Patrick was with her biological father when they were advised by authorities that the investigation was pointing toward the teen, per Law & Crime -- and it was her father who helped her turn herself in Tuesday morning.

"We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders," Hulsey said in the press conference later that afternoon. "She turned herself in because we notified her that we had warrants for her arrest."

At the same time, Hulsey said that the investigation is far from over and she's not ruling out the possibility of more arrests as they're not certain if the alleged suspect carried out the crimes alone.

"Our team has sifted through mountains of physical and digital evidence and collaborated with the FBI and GBI crime lab," she said, which included the teen's tearful speech at her mother's funeral, as noted by The New York Post -- a moment investigators suspect might have been a ploy to cover her tracks.

The couple is survived by their seven children, who had been combined into a blended family at the time of their deaths.

If convicted, Patrick faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Patrick's Digital Footprint

Patrick was active on TikTok after the deaths of her parents up until just days before her arrest, according to law enforcement, who confirmed to Law&Order that the since-removed TikTok account @sgrace04282 belonged to the teen.

In the months between the shootings and her arrest, Patrick appeared to talk about their deaths on social media with some regularity. In one post from May 17, per Law&Crime, which was ended with the phrase "Should prob delete later," Patrick purportedly questions how someone could shoot her parents in text overlays.

The TikTok featured a photo collage post of pics including both the Brocks and her younger sister, per Law&Crime. In a text overlay, Patrick purportedly wrote, "If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I'd say I miss them so much."

"I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can't stand the fact I can't see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible," the message continued. "I'm in a horror movie that never ends."

"And on top of everything I still have no answers, im so confused on how someone could've done this and even more confused on why. Why them? Why that? Just why. How could they." She captioned this post, "Please send prayers for healing," per Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA.

The first post mourning the losses came on March 1, just weeks after the Brocks were shot and killed. Over that video post of the couple before their deaths, the then-16-year-old Patrick purportedly wrote, "They don't know it but a year from now me and my 5 year old sister would find them wrongfully shot dead in our home and won't get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn't even say goodbye."