Why Scheana Shay Kept Her Husband Brock Davies' Affair a Secret for So Long

Shay details the shocking affair in her upcoming memoir, My Good Side.

Scheana Shay is opening up about her biggest betrayal ... and why she didn't share it until now.

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed why she kept quiet for so long about some of the bombshells in her new memoir, My Good Side, days before confirming husband Brock Davies' affair.

Just days before Glamour dropped an explosive excerpt from the book on July 10, detailing how Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant, Shay got candid on the July 4 episode of her Scheananigans podcast, sharing why she held back some of her most personal truths for so long.

"There are some things that I haven't been as forthcoming about, or maybe that I never corrected the narrative on," Shay said, seemingly referencing the affair, though not mentioning it directly.

"Never shared my side of the story because I've been afraid," she continued, "or thought, if I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me."

She explained that fear of how she'd be perceived kept her from opening up about certain topics sooner.

"That perception of me," Shay added, "has made me hold back at times from opening up on the show or on the podcast, because everyone always says, 'Oh, you make everything about you.'"

But in writing My Good Side, Shay says she finally gets to take control of the narrative.

"In my book, I get to make it about me, and you'll hear the sides of my story that I have never shared until now in the book, in my own words, with my control of the narrative for once," Shay explained.

The Bravolebrity also teased that fans should prepare for some serious surprises in the memoir.

"There's a lot about my past, my family, my earlier life experiences that I think the readers will be shocked by," she said. "I think people think they know everything about me, but after reading this book, you will, because you 100% do not right now. I can promise you that."

Even her most loyal fans haven't seen the full picture, Shay noted.

"You know a side of me from reality TV, you know a side of me from my podcast, my YouTube," she said. "You put it all together, you've maybe got, I don't know, let's say 80% of me, but the book will give you the rest."

And that apparently includes one of the biggest bombshells: Shay revealing that Davies cheated on her during her pregnancy with their daughter, Summer Moon.

"I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he'd cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," she wrote in the Glamour excerpt. "I felt completely sick to my stomach."

Davies told Shay he had been struggling with the idea of becoming a dad again and let that fear lead him down a destructive path.

"He was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be," she wrote. "And he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else."

"I use the word 'chose' because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed," Shay continued.

Shay said the affair started after Davies ran into a woman "he had known since before we met" outside his gym, F45, in San Diego, California. "After reconnecting, he said they began a brief affair," Shay revealed.

The couple welcomed Summer Moon in April 2021 and tied the knot in Cancun in August 2022. But Shay's trust was tested again in 2023 during the Scandoval drama, when rumors swirled that Davies may have also had a past with Rachel (Raquel) Leviss.

"I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom [Sandoval] and Raquel stuff, which I didn't think was true, I obviously had to ask," Shay said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023.

"He said, 'Absolutely not,'" she recalled. But she wasn't done. "'Did she ever try?' As much as I trust my husband, I don't trust [Leviss]."

"He said no," Shay added. "He said he never put that energy off, and we know Sandoval did."