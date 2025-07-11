John Goodman Reveals Where He Stands with Roseanne Barr Now

Getty

Goodman makes it pretty clear there's still bad blood between them, after Roseanne's sitcom revival was axed back in 2018 and rebooted without her as The Conners.

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr still aren't on speaking terms.

The actor gave some insight into his relationship with his former costar -- or lack thereof -- in a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter.

Barr came up when Goodman was asked whether he ever "connected with Roseanne about the end" of The Conners. That show, of course, was a spinoff of the revived Roseanne, which was canceled in 2018 after Barr made racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett.

"No. I'd rather doubt if she wants to talk to me," he said, adding, "We haven't talked for about seven or eight years."

He said not having her around didn't make things tough, telling THR that "we got a good cast, and everybody stands out."

Despite their estrangement, Goodman did have some positive things to say about his former on-screen wife.

"We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun," he told the publication of their early days together on the original sitcom. "We'd get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time."

The actor also expressed surprise by how long he was able to play his character on the series, Dan Conner. He told THR he didn't expect the Roseanne reboot to last more than five or six episodes -- and while the show scored a renewal after its 9-episode first season, that decision was reversed in light of Barr's comments at the time. The Conners then went on to run for seven seasons, wrapping in March.