White House's Trump Superman Meme Mocked Online: 'Holy F--k This Is Cringe'

Warner Bros./The White House

This comes after conservative commentators, including 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' star Dean Cain, slammed James Gunn's 'Superman' starring David Corenswet, as "woke" due to its messaging on immigration, with Cain also reacting to the Trump meme.

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's President Donald Trump as Superman?

As Trump supporters and conservative commentators continue to criticize James Gunn's Superman, which stars David Corenswet as the titular character, the White House posted a bizarre meme of Trump as the superhero on X on Thursday night, recreating a film poster for the movie featuring Corenswet in the red cape. Instead of the poster's tagline of "Look Up," the White House's version includes the words: "Truth, Justice, and the American Way."

The meme was subsequently mocked online, with people calling the poster "embarrassing," "cringe," and the White House a "joke."

"delete this holy f--k this is cringe," wrote progressive political commentator Dean Withers on X, replying to the White House's post.

"I never thought I'd see the day when the White House is just a joke. This is so embarrassing," a second user commented, while another said, "Could you be more embarrassing?"

Many others online brought up the character of Superman himself, arguing how the superhero is the antithesis of Trump, specifically when it comes to his administration's stance on immigrants, including the ongoing mass ICE raids -- as the Man of Steel, of course, is an immigrant and refugee himself, since he's an alien from Krypton.

'"Mind you MAGA was calling Superman 'woke' earlier this week because the character is an illegal alien, and now they're photoshopping Trump as Superman? Nice self own, clowns," a person wrote.

"I'm at a loss for words... Superman was an undocumented immigrant shot to Earth in a spaceship. Trump would've had ICE waiting on the landing pad. Superman fought corrupt billionaires like Lex Luthor. Trump is Lex Luthor, minus the genius," a second user said in part.

"Superman was an illegal immigrant growing up on a farm," another said.

Superman was created by sons of Jewish immigrants in 1938, during a time of rising fascism. He was a child refugee who changed his name, hid his origin, and protected a country that distrusted him. He’s literally the immigrant Trump demonizes. The White House has become a joke. https://t.co/2inaYtRBqf — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) July 11, 2025 @karlykingsley

Mind you MAGA was calling Superman “woke” earlier this week because the character is an illegal alien, and now they’re photoshopping Trump as Superman? Nice self own, clowns. https://t.co/rWrwO9yLRl pic.twitter.com/VSiwHG55z9 — Tyler (@SacKingsTyler10) July 11, 2025 @SacKingsTyler10

I also cannot get over the fact that a party that claims to care about the Founders—who famously hated kings & executive worship—have coalesced around the idea that Donald Trump is Superman. Whatever your views, worshiping politicians is deeply, deeply embarrassing. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 11, 2025 @billybinion

Several users also joked that Trump's "Kryptonite" is the Epstein files after the president went off on a reporter this week, who asked about the Department of Justice's claim that there is no evidence of an Epstein "client list."

The "Superman Trump" meme comes after right-wing figures have slammed Gunn's Superman as "woke" due to its messaging on immigration -- although Superman/Clark Kent is an alien after all -- and Gunn's comments.

"I mean, Superman is the story of America," the DC Studios co-CEO told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

"Yes, it plays differently," Gunn added. "But it's about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them … This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness. I'm telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online."

Among those who have spoken out about the film's messaging and Gunn's comments is Dean Cain, who wore the red cape in the 1990s television series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

While it's unclear if Cain has even seen Gunn's Superman, he criticized the film and the director's remarks in an interview with TMZ.

"How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?" Cain asked. "How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters to exist for the times?"

"For Superman, it was 'truth, justice and the American way.' Well, they dropped that … I don’t think is a great idea," he continued. "I think if you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that. But for me, Superman has always stood for 'truth, justice, and the American way’ -- and the American way is immigrant-friendly, tremendously immigrant-friendly. But there are rules. You can't come in saying, 'I want to get rid of all the rules in America because I wanted to be more like Somalia.' Well, that doesn't work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here ... so it doesn’t make any sense."

He added, "If people are coming for economic opportunity, let's take a look at your government and why you don't have that economic opportunity ... And there have to be limits, because we can’t have everybody here in the United States ... our society will fail."

Per TMZ, Cain also said Gunn's comments weren't needed, as everyone knows Superman is an immigrant.