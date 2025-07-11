Zombies 4 Cast & Disney Stars Say 'The World Is Gonna Be Obsessed' with New Film (Exclusive)

Getty

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly -- who reprise their roles as Addison and Zedd, respectively, and also serve as executive producers on the film -- opened up about "passing the torch" to the new cast members.

The cast of Zombies, including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, and Chandler Kinney, are expressing their excitement about the latest film in the Disney musical franchise, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

As shown in TooFab's exclusive featurette from Tuesday night's premiere, Manheim, Donnelly, Kinney, along with newcomers Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Julian Lerner, Sway Bhatia, and Mekonnen Knife, opened up about Zombies 4, reflecting on their experience making the film.

"We are at the Zombies 4 premiere, which is just absolutely insane," said Donnelly, 24, while Manheim, 24, added that "it's nearly impossible to put into words."

"It means so much that we're passing the torch to these five amazing new kids," Donnelly said, to which Manheim added, "I was a little nervous to pass the torch just 'cause I love this franchise so much. And the second I got to know them and meet them, I was like, this is a great idea."

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires -- which premiered on Diseny Channel on July 10 -- follows Zed and Allison after their summer road trip with their pals Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Kinney) goes off the rails, with the group finding themselves in the worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside, the lands of enemies Daywalkers and Vampires, respectively, Zed, Allison, and the gang take it upon themselves to unite the two opposing supernatural enemies -- including Nova (Skye) a Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a Vampire -- as they face an even bigger threat.

Skye said working with Manhiem and Donnelly was "the most incredible experience," while Knife -- who stars as Vargas, a vampire -- said the OG cast members "welcomed us with open arms."

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Kylie Cantrall, Dara Renee, and Joshua Colley were newcomers themselves when they joined the popular franchise, Descendants, last year for the fourth installment. The Disney stars were on hand at the Zombies 4 premiere to celebrate the new film and their peers.

"I definitely relate to how exciting and also nerve-wracking it is. Stepping into something so iconic," Cantrall said.

"I'm so grateful to be here with them and to watch them shine," Renee said, to which Colley added, "the world is gonna be obsessed" with Zombies 4.

Meanwhile, Kinney and Manheim reflected on their Zombies journeys.

"This franchise has brought me so much love and light into my life," said Kinney, who also shared that Zombies 4 "feels very nostalgic, kind of old school Disney, while Manheim said that he was feeling "immense gratitude."

TooFab spoke to Manheim, Donnelly, Barton, and Skye at the film's junket. Check out the interviews, below!