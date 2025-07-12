9 Celebrities Who Tuning In to Love Island

Getty

"I feel like I wanna go out with them after this. I like them!" says Megan Thee Stallion, who even made a guest appearance on the latest season of the series.

Love Island has quickly turned into the show of the summer and millions of people have been tuning in for each new episode. With the finale airing this weekend, fans are sure to be glued to their TVs to find out who walks away winners. Among those following along with all the drama and every recoupling ceremony are quite a few famous faces…many of whom haven’t hesitated to share their thoughts about the show. These stars are not ashamed to binge a little trash TV and get involved in all of the gossip!

Find out which stars are watching Love Island…

Megan Thee Stallion actually made a guest appearance on the most recent season of Love Island where she hosted a challenge -- and outfitted contestants in her new swimsuit line. She later appeared on Aftersun to share how much she had loved the experience.

“The ladies definitely have made my summer,” Megan shared. “This whole experience has made my summer. I know what it feels like for people to dehumanize you, and being in here with the ladies, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, these are real bad bitches.’ I feel like I wanna go out with them after this. I like them!”

Demi Lovato has been a longtime fan of Love Island and has been sharing plenty of content relating to the show this season. In addition to lip syncing Huda’s infamous “I’m a mommy” lines on TikTok, Demi also made a video claiming to be the biggest Love Island fan there is.

“My pet peeve is people saying, ‘I know exactly how you feel.’ Nobody knows exactly how you feel,” Demi said in the video, adding the captions, “My pet peeve is people saying ‘I love Love Island too.’ Nobody loves Love Island as much as I do.”

Margot Robbie has been watching Love Island for years and admits the show has become a big part of her life. She’s now convinced all of her friends to watch along and even had a Love Island-themed birthday party in 2021.

“It is very much a part of my life. It’s a big part of my life…If I had to pick a favorite season, I’d say season three,” Margot told People, explaining that she found the relationship dynamics on the show “fascinating.”

She continued, “If I had to pick favorite contestants of all time, I’d probably say Liv [Olivia Attwood] from season three, and Maura [Higgins] from season five. They’re probably my two favorites of all time…I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There’s so much I have to say about it.”

4. Kehlani

Kehlani has been tuned in to Love Island for years, as evidenced by her posts on social media. Back in 2020, she posted her support for some of the Season 2 couples, including winners Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew as well as Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez. This season, she’s been rooting for Jalen Brown, sending him a sweet message after he got sent home.

“I want to hug Jalen and send him on 19272772 vacations. I’ll save the rest of my thoughts,” she wrote in a comment.

Chrissy Teigen started watching Love Island UK during the pandemic and hasn’t looked back since. She even live-tweeted while watching many of the episodes and encouraged her followers to get in on the fun too.

“If anyone needs a break from anything, each season of love island has about 53,000 episodes,” she jokingly tweeted at one point.

Millie Bobby Brown and some of her Stranger Things co-stars have become big fans of Love Island UK. During an Instagram live, Millie and Noah Schnapp even gave a shout out to Season 8 contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who Noah said he had actually befriended on social media.

Kylie Jenner recently shared that she was watching Love Island with a group of gal pals that included Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson. On Instagram, she posted a screenshot of their group chat where they were discussing the latest episode -- all written using iMessage’s disappearing ink feature to prevent spoilers.

“The group chat when not everyone has watched the latest episode,” Kylie wrote.

8. Coco Gauff

When she’s not on the court, tennis superstar Coco Gauff has been focused on all things Love Island. She’s been sharing her thoughts about the show on X, posting about how “messssyyyy” things had gotten and writing how upset she was when Jalen was sent home so quickly. But it was Olandria’s elimination that truly crushed her.

“Girl the last time I cried that hard was when iron man died in endgame. i love me some olandria! but it looks like they will be coming back so this episode was more like my infinity war,” Coco wrote on her account.