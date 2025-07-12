Watch Georgia Teen Give Eulogy at Parents' Funeral 5 Months Before Being Charged with Their Murder

Facebook/Carroll County Sheriff's Office

The family member who posted the chilling footage of Sarah Grace Patrick's speech called the 17-year-old a "monster," claiming she "fake cried" in her eulogy after the teen was charged in the murder of her mother and stepfather.

The 17-year-old Georgia teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather gave a tearful eulogy at their funeral -- five months before she turned herself in for their murders.

In a video, Sarah Grace Patrick -- who's been charged with murder in connection with the February 2025 shootings of her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather James Brock, 45, -- delivered an emotional speech at their funeral, which, in hindsight, is chilling.

"For those of you who do not know me, my name is Sarah, and I am Kristin Brock's daughter and James Brock's stepdaughter," Patrick began in her speech, appearing to get choked up.

The teen -- who was wearing a light blue dress -- went on, "I just wanted to say goodbye to my mom and James since we never got the chance to."

"I was so used to you guys always being here to the point that I never once thought to imagine y'all not being here," Patrick continued through tears. "And that I [don't] have a single clue at how much I needed y'all till now."

She then addressed her late stepfather in her speech.

"For James, thank you for all the life lessons you taught me and for being the best bonus dad ever," Patrick said. "Your heart will finally be healed in heaven, and neither of y'all will be in any pain anymore. Although that gives me so much comfort, your fight was not supposed to end there."

As for her mom, Patrick said, "Everything we went through does not define what kind of person or what kind of mother you were. You were a beautiful, kind soul with so much gratitude, and so gosh dang strong."

The teen recited a letter that her mother allegedly wrote to her stepfather, saying it brings her "peace" and "closure."

"I want to remember them for who they were and not what happened to them and be happy for the time we got to spend together and not sad about the time that we don't," she continued.

"I may always and will always be her sunshine, but she will always be my star from up above," Patrick added of her mother. "And I know at night time I can go and look at Mama and Jamie in the sky, and gladly they will save me a seat in heaven like they saved for you. I'm sorry ..."

"Although there is nothing we can do to bring them back, we still have control over how we treat people with us today," she said, before concluding her tearful eulogy by thanking her friends and family for helping her "get through my worst nightmare."

Per the video, she ended the speech with, "I'm sorry," before stepping way from the podium.

The footage was allegedly recorded by a funeral guest, and saved by James' niece, Krysten Dowda, who posted the clip on her Facebook, and spoke to the Daily Mail. According to The Sun, the funeral took place at the Catalyst Church in Carollton, Georgia.

Alongside the video, Dowda slammed Patrick in her Facebook post, calling the teen a "monster."

"After their funeral, when I saw someone had recorded this, I immediately saved it because I knew one day everyone would get to see this for what it was," she wrote.

"The feeling of being at a funeral to say goodbye to someone you loved, and thinking to yourself 'am I actually witnessing the person that murdered them, standing up here in front of everyone and fake crying about them? Does anyone else see this person doing a crying voice but never shed a single tear?'" she continued.

"THIS is what a monster looks like," she added. "Monsters DO come in the form of sweet looking girls in dresses sometimes. And luckily in this case, the monster gets to trade her dress for a jumpsuit and handcuffs."

While speaking with the Daily Mail, Dowda claimed Patrick "fake cried at the funeral."

"The main thing… how do you not hear multiple gunshots in a small house?" she asked.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey, meanwhile, referenced Patrick's eulogy in an interview with NewsNation following the teen's arrest earlier this week, and expressed doubt about her apparent emotion.

"I can't tell you if she had real tears. I wasn’t there to see it in person," Hulsey said. "But it seemed odd. It was more like a speech, and at the end she said, 'I'm sorry.'"

"Was that, 'I’m sorry because I may have done this,' or is it, 'I'm sorry because I was upset during this eulogy'?" she added. "We may never know the answer to that, but that did stand out to me at the time."

Details of the Shooting & Patrick's Arrest

Kristin Brock and James Brock were found shot dead in the home back in February. Five months later, and after a lengthy and involved investigation, police contacted Patrick, who was staying with her biological father, and told her they had a warrant for her arrest. She then turned herself in on Tuesday.

Now, Patrick is being charged as an adult and facing two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the deaths of her mother and stepfather.

The investigation began on February 20 when the Carroll County Sheriff's Office received that 911 call from a teen saying that her mother and stepfather had been shot in the family's home, according to WSB's reporting at the time.

One heartbreaking twist in the story is the fact that it was Patrick's younger sister, 5 at the time of the murders, who first found the bodies. Police at the time had determined this younger daughter had been in the house at the time of the shootings, but was unaware it had happened.

"Smallest daughter found them and then she came and told Sarah and Sarah made the 911 call," Hulsey said a press conference on Tuesday.

"From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began," she added.

Patrick was with her biological father when they were advised by authorities that the investigation was pointing toward the teen, per Law & Crime -- and it was her father who helped her turn herself in Tuesday morning.

"We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders," Hulsey said in the press conference later that afternoon. "She turned herself in because we notified her that we had warrants for her arrest."

At the same time, Hulsey said that the investigation is far from over and she's not ruling out the possibility of more arrests as they're not certain if the alleged suspect carried out the crimes alone.

"Our team has sifted through mountains of physical and digital evidence and collaborated with the FBI and GBI crime lab," she said, which included the teen's tearful speech at her mother's funeral, as noted by The New York Post -- a moment investigators suspect might have been a ploy to cover her tracks.

The couple is survived by their seven children, who had been combined into a blended family at the time of their deaths.

If convicted, Patrick faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Patrick 'Swears Her Innocence,' Per Her Grandfather

Patrick's grandfather, Dennis Nolan, spoke with NewsNation's Banfield on Thursday night, sharing details on his conversations with both Patrick and investigators about the case following her arrest.

"Well, it's hard to make any judgement at this point. You know, they have to release the evidence, and I don't understand what evidence they have," Nolan said when asked whether he believes she's innocent. "I think most of it, from what I understand, is circumstantial. And, you know, she's my granddaughter, I have to stand behind her. She swears her innocence."

Nolan said he spoke with Patrick following her arrest, saying the teen called him "very upset."

"She always looked to me more of as a father figure. She was begging for me to help. And I explained to her, she, there’s nothing I can do at this point," claimed Nolan. "She just was begging, 'Please, please help me. Help me get out of this mess.' And I told her just to do what they say and be cooperative, and we'll do what we can."

When asked whether he's spoken with investigators on the case, he said he "talked to them at length" -- while adding, "they don't release any information."

"If they had something concrete, they would have arrested her a whole lot sooner. I mean, why? I just can't imagine her. I mean, she's a sweet young lady. She's always been a wonderful little girl. What can I say? I just can't imagine her doing such a horrific thing, especially to her mother. She and her mother were very close, and they were doing great at that time. They had a great relationship."

He later acknowledged that mother-daughter duos "always have their disagreements," but said there was "nothing serious" between the two. He also alluded to Brock's "strange past," claiming he was part of a "motorcycle gang" and wondered whether the murders were "James' past coming back to haunt him."

He claimed investigators told him "she's the only one who could have done it" -- and, when he asked about what proof they have, claimed they gold him, "Well, I can't tell you that, but I could just say that she’s the only one who could have done it.'"

Hulsey, meanwhile, told Banfield that the teen's online presence was of interest to them. "When you want to post your life online, it becomes fair game," she said, adding more arrests were possible.

Patrick's Digital Footprint

Patrick was active on TikTok after the deaths of her parents up until just days before her arrest, according to law enforcement, who confirmed to Law&Order that the since-removed TikTok account @sgrace04282 belonged to the teen.

In the months between the shootings and her arrest, Patrick appeared to talk about their deaths on social media with some regularity. In one post from May 17, per Law&Crime, which was ended with the phrase "Should prob delete later," Patrick purportedly questions how someone could shoot her parents in text overlays.

The TikTok featured a photo collage post of pics including both the Brocks and her younger sister, per Law&Crime. In a text overlay, Patrick purportedly wrote, "If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I'd say I miss them so much."

"I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can't stand the fact I can't see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible," the message continued. "I'm in a horror movie that never ends."

"And on top of everything I still have no answers, im so confused on how someone could've done this and even more confused on why. Why them? Why that? Just why. How could they." She captioned this post, "Please send prayers for healing," per Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA.

The first post mourning the losses came on March 1, just weeks after the Brocks were shot and killed. Over that video post of the couple before their deaths, the then-16-year-old Patrick purportedly wrote, "They don't know it but a year from now me and my 5 year old sister would find them wrongfully shot dead in our home and won't get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn't even say goodbye."