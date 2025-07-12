Teddi Mellencamp & Erika Jayne Blast Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Over Divorce Filing

Getty

"Leave her the f--k alone," Erika said of Denise, while her former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-star Teddi slammed Phypers as a "d--kwad" and "a gross, douche lord."

Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne are weighing in on Denise Richards' split from now-estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

On Friday's episode of the pair's Diamonds in the Rough podcast, the reality stars shared their thoughts on Phypers filing for divorce from Denise after six years of marriage -- and the two did not hold back on showing how they feel about Phypers.

TMZ broke the shocking news on July 7 that Phypers had filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as July 4.

"Did you see the other ones that bit the dust?" said Teddi, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside fellow alum Denise and current star Erika.

Teddi appeared to bring up how Denise shared on her series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, that she'd "never" get divorced again.

"She said, I guess, like, six months ago that she would never believe in divorce," she told Erika. There's no chance that divorce could ever happen. She's no divorce, no divorce, never have one. And then I'm like, 'He f--king filed on July 4th.'"

Teddi, 44, and Erika, 54, admitted that Phypers was never their "favorite person."

The two slammed Phypers for asking Denise for spousal support, which he noted the request in the divorce filing, per TMZ. He claimed that Denise's estimated monthly income is $250,000.

"He's asking her for spousal support, OK?" Erika said, to which Teddi noted that Phypers is asking Denise for "a lot" of money.

"She's a working mom. You know, she's got Eloise," Erika continued. "She's got the two other girls that are older, obviously. But come on, man, like don't do this."

Denise shares Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex Charlie Sheen, and adopted her daughter, Eloise, 14, in 2011. The actress married Phypers in 2018, and she shared during an appearance on The Talk in 2019 that Phypers was going to adopt Eloise.

However, in the divorce filing, Phypers reportedly claimed that he and Denise did not share any children -- something Teddi and Erika took major issue with.

"Hold on, he checked that they didn't have any children together?" Teddi asked Erika, who replied, "It's interesting you should bring that up, because I clocked that too. I thought he had adopted Eloise."

"They told us he did," Teddi claimed, before slamming Phypers. "What a d--kwad. It's because he doesn't want to have to ever pay her anything."

Erika again slammed Phypers for asking for spousal support and continued to come to Denise's defense.

"I just know that he should not be asking for spousal support in my opinion. She's a hard-working girl," she explained. "I don't care what she makes on OnlyFans, and I hope she makes $250,000 like he said. Good for you."

"Leave her the f--k alone," she added, to which Teddi agreed.

The Bravo alum also criticized Phypers for his claim that he has no income.

While Erika admitted that she and Teddi can't "assume anything" because they are "not inside," she again reiterated for Phypers to "leave [Denise] the f--k alone."