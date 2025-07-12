Vanessa Hudgens Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Cole Tucker: 'Round Two!'

Getty

The exciting news comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child in July 2024.

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, are going to be a family of four!

On Saturday, the actress and her husband shared a joint post on Instagram, in which they revealed they are expecting their second child together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Round two!!!!" Hudgens, 36, captioned the Instagram post.

The sweet post featured three photos of Hudgens, 36, and Tucker smiling as they posed together, with the former wearing a cream matching set, in which her top was partially unbuttoned to reveal her growing baby bump.

The exciting news comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child, whose name they've kept private.

On July 3, 2024, which is Tucker's birthday, TMZ posted photos of Hudgens and Tucker leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California with their new bundle of joy.

Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020, and tied the knot in December 2023.