Chris Hughes Breaks Silence About JoJo Siwa Relationship --Just How Serious Is It?

His comments come as the couple is dealing with social media speculation that the Dance Moms alum might be pregnant -- with JoJo leaning all the way into the theories with her playful posts.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Are she and new beau Chris Hughes going to get married and start a family? These answers may not be forthcoming right now, but the Love Island UK alum did finally break his silence about the surprise relationship with the Dance Moms alum.

Chris and JoJo first met as cast members on the UK's Celebrity Big Brother, becoming fast and very flirty friends. It was so fast and flirty, in fact, that JoJo's girlfriend on the outside, Kath Ebbs, expressed some concerns about what she was watching.

There was some reason for concern, though. As the pair continued to cuddle in the house, JoJo abruptly declared that she'd realized she's not actually a lesbian, instead shifting to the descriptor queer.

Then, in a shock perhaps some saw coming, JoJo pulled the plug on her relationship with Kath, seemingly moments after exiting the Big Brother house during the live finale -- after Kath had flown hours to be there for her.

It was a tough breakup for sure, and through it, JoJo and Chris continued to maintain they were just friends -- until they weren't.

Now, in a new interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Chris is coming clean about how this happened and where the couple stands now -- including speculation about their future together. Just how real is all of this?

"Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that," Chris said. Referring to JoJo as "the most precious person," he added that he feels they "were meant to cross paths," calling it "serendipity."

He also insisted that it did start as a close friendship built on his respect for the young dancer and singer. He shared that he "adored the ground she walked on and the way she handled herself."

After the show, their close friendship continued, with the couple talking "all the time," per Chris. And it might have just stayed a close friendship, he added, were it not for a trip to Mexico City "to surprise her."

On that trip, which shifted to Orlando, Florida, he got the chance to meet her family and one thing led to another thing led to their first kiss, which he called "genuinely special -- it felt like I was in a movie."

So have they dropped the l-word? Chris says that not only has he told JoJo that he loves her, "every day I tell her." He went on to add, "I can't explain it, but it's a safe love. It's like a natural high."

So with loves comes... ? "I'd love to marry her," Chris said, admitting that he's thought about it a lot. "I'd be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day."

He's picturing "a proper English wedding," and already imaging her "in a full wedding dress." As for the future, he's thinking about that, too.

With the pair having finally realized they're more than just good friends -- and even looking ahead -- Chris admits, "I can’t keep my hands off her now!"

While they haven't spoken about moving in together just yet, Chris said said he's willing to travel to wherever she is to see her, adding, "I'm obsessed with her. I'd do anything for her."

There's another topic that's been on everyone's minds, and Chris said they have talked about that one. "We both want kids," he said. "We come from loving families. My mum loves her. She's my best friend. I love that she's the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That's everything to me."

Fans may be jumping the gun already on this topic, though, after one touch-feely video from the couple lead to pregnancy speculation. The video was innocuous enough, with Chris wrapping his arm around JoJo -- but it was the rubbing of her belly with his thumb that did them in.

JoJo, of course, immediately leaned into the theories, sharing a "Two truths and a lie" ahead of the release of her latest single, a remake of "Bette Davis Eyes." In it, one of the guesses was that she's pregnant. And she's only been having more fun since then.

But while both JoJo and Chris are more than familiar with fan scrutiny on their lives, he said he's been trying to tune out the noise. Fans have been throwing around allegations that JoJo was cheating on Kath while in the Big Brother house, and really tearing into the 10-year age gap between the two.

Both have denied their feelings were romantic in the house, rather they just latched onto one another on an emotionally tense journey. As for the age gap and the rest of their issues, Chris says, "I don't care."

Some fans even began to question if JoJo's public LGBTQ+ sexuality has ever been real, or if she'd been queer-baiting. It's a common misconception when someone gets involved in a traditionally straight relationship, that must mean they're not queer.

Chris was adamant in insisting that JoJo "is bisexual," and that just because they're together now, that doesn't suddenly make her straight.

"Sexuality can be fluid, and you should be able to love who you want without judgement," he insisted. "She is still part of the LGBTQ+ community, she always will be. And while there's been negativity, there has been so much love

In regards to more negativity, this time about their age gap, Chris said he never even thought about it until it was brought up. "She's one of the most mature people I’ve ever met, and I’m very immature!" he joked. "But it just works."

As for the theories that the whole think is some kind of publicity thing to stay in the news cycle, Chris isn't having any of that.