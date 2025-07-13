6 Stars Who Opened Up About Dealing With Trichotillomania

Getty

Trichotillomania may be a relatively unknown condition -- but it can affect thousands of people who struggle with their mental health. The disorder is characterized by compulsive and irresistible hair pulling urges, and those who deal with the condition often pull hair from their scalp, eyebrows or other areas of their body. There are a handful of celebrities who have opened up about the mental health condition, sharing how it has affected them throughout their lives. While it may be hard to manage at times, these stars have all sought help through therapy and medical intervention.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn recently opened up about her battle with trichotillomania, which she says was triggered when she was dating Chris Pine back in 2009. Looking back, Olivia says it was the first time she was ever photographed by the paparazzi and reading the comments on the photos was a damaging experience that affected her mental health.

“There’s a sensation. It’s probably not even real, but I’ll feel like, ‘Oh, this eyelash feels like it’s gonna come out,’ even though it’s not,” Olivia shared on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. “And then when you pull it, there was a quick second of pain. And then there’s a satisfaction and then immediate regret.”

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer began dealing with trichotillomania when she was a kid during a time that she felt that her life was in disarray. Back then, she plucked out so much of her hair that she needed a wig. She opened up about the disorder in her fictional show Life & Beth, using her character to share about her real-life struggle.

“I think everybody has a big secret and that’s mine. And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore. I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too.”

Sara Sampaio

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio has shared her struggle with trichotillomania. Looking back, she says she’s dealt with the condition since she was a teenager but her anxiety and panic attacks worsened after the death of her grandfather.

“I pull at my eyebrows and feel like my muscles are always so tense,” Sara said on an episode of Scan My Brain. “My tricho started when I was 15. But even before that, I already had a lot of body ticks. Like I would [blink rapidly] with my eyes constantly. My parents even thought I had a problem with my eyes. But that went away. I tend to pick a lot of my lips as well. And now I feel the need to do certain body movements. I don’t know if it’s because I just have so much tension everywhere that I feel like it just releases it.”

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell hasn’t opened up about a formal diagnosis with trichotillomania but back in 2004, he admitted in an interview with GQ that he was a “a hair puller-outer.”

He didn’t share any further information about his habits but it could be associated with trichotillomania.

Halsey

Halsey has admitted to pulling out her hair and eyelashes as a nervous habit. She opened up about the condition when a fan asked her about her short nails that appeared to have been bitten. The singer responded by saying it was an absentminded habit she had picked up. She later followed up to say that it could be “very serious for some people.”

“Just an anxious person. I pull out my eyelashes + hair too. Just do it absentmindedly I guess,” she shared on social media.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson struggled with trichotillomania after the passing of his father when he was a little boy. Looking back, Pete admits he lost almost all of his hair when he was in fourth grade because he couldn’t stop his urges to pick at his hair.