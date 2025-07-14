Man Allegedly Kills Parents, Sister and Family Dog -- Then Tells Police Where to Find the Bodies

Bernalillo County District Attorney

After allegedly shooting his family -- who were also "likely bludgeoned with a meat tenderizer" -- bodycam video shows police respond to the bloody scene, unable to find the victims' bodies until the suspect calmly tells them where to look.

A New Mexico man accused of killing his parents, teen sister and the family dog in 2024 has been indicted by a grand jury for murder.

Adlai Mestre, 24, was indicted on three counts of First-Degree Murder, three counts of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Animal Cruelty, related to the October 13, 2024 killings, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

The victims include Mestre's mother, Bertha Huerta Conde, his father Raymundo Mestre, his 17-year-old sister, Brielle Mestre, and the family dog.

Per Bregman, citing authorities, Mestre fatally shot all the victims, "then dragged the victims' bodies outside, intending to bury them, and made an effort to clean up the crime scene."

Details of the Crime

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Mestre home around 2:14pm on October 13, 2024 -- after the landlord, who reportedly lived next door, heard gunshots, per Law&Crime.

When they arrived on the scene, Mestre is seen in bodycam footage emerging from the property -- saying, "my family rushed me ... with a knife." As authorities put him in handcuffs after he says he has a weapon on him, Mestre tells them, "My family tried to walk in my room and they're trying to get my heart. And my dad has a knife and my sister had a sledgehammer and I killed them."

"However, I found their bodies and their wounds were healed. Want me to show you?" he then asks, saying he's "honestly shook" as deputies pull a gun out of his pocket. Authorities noted he had blood on his hand, before he tells them, again, "I can show you where the bodies are."

Amid ramblings, he admitted to using a gun on his parents and his sister, while deputies searched the home. Inside, they found trails of blood all over the place, but no bodies. A dog, which appeared to have been shot, was also in the home.

Drag marks continued into the backyard, as a deputy went back to Mestre and asked where they bodies are. "They're in the backyard. I was gonna bury 'em ... I can lead you there," he tells them, before deputies follow his directions and find all three bodies.

Inside the home, authorities also found a meat tenderizer and knife -- with the DA later saying the "victims were also likely bludgeoned with a meat tenderizer."

Mestre continued to make bizarre statements when he was taken in for questioning, before telling authorities his shot his father in the head and suggesting his family was possessed or possibly trying to "curse" him. After the investigator left the room, Mestre was seen in video kicking a hole into the wall of the station, before jumping through it and running down the hallway.

Deputies caught him inside the station.