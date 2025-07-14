J.D. Vance Fires Back After Gavin Newsom Slams His Family Trip to Disneyland In Wake of ICE Raids

Getty

The tweet comes after Newsom slammed the VP for the ongoing ICE raids across California.

J.D. Vance is clapping back.

After the Vice President was spotted at The Happiest Place on Earth over the weekend with his wife Usha and their two kids, he was met with some sharp criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who slammed Vance for enjoying time in the Golden state amid ICE raids across California.

Photos and video of the family at Disneyland's Anaheim theme park quickly went viral, with Vance seen riding attractions, smiling with his children, and soaking in some sunny downtime.

"Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't," Newsom wrote on X (formerly Twitter), throwing at the VP.

Vance didn't take the jab lying down however, and replied with a short but telling reply, "Had a great time, thanks."

While Vance and his family were living it up at Disneyland, roughly 150 protesters gathered outside the gates, according to reports, calling out the administration's role in recent immigration raids. Separate protests also erupted just two miles away in the greater Anaheim area, where a high-profile crackdown on undocumented workers took place last week.

Despite the political heat, the trip wasn't strictly personal. Second Lady Usha Vance made a stop at Camp Pendleton to promote her literacy initiative, reading to children of active-duty military personnel.

The family getaway unfolded as Newsom continues grappling with legal and political chaos following a federal raid that detained over 200 undocumented immigrants at a marijuana farm, a move backed by President Donald Trump and met with fierce resistance by California officials.

Tensions have only escalated since Trump's controversial call to allow federal agents to arrest anti-ICE protesters at the site. That order was quickly blocked by a judge, who called the arrests "unconstitutional."

Newsom remains one of the loudest critics of the Trump-Vance administration amid the raids, and his public shot at Vance is just the latest in their growing political feud, which has included a lawsuit against the administration.

The pending lawsuit, spearheaded by Newsom and Attorney General Bonta, by the state of California will seek relief against the second Trump administration for the administration's federalization and deployment of the California National Guard as part of the June protests.