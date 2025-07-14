Jessica Biel's 'Ass is Poppin,' According to Husband Justin Timberlake

Getty

"It's always a good night when your husband says your ass is poppin'," Biel wrote on the reposted reel from Timberlake on her story.

Jessica Biel is feeling herself after her husband, Justin Timberlake, fawned over her derriere.

The "Cry Me a River" singer posted a video on his Instagram on July 13, showing his wife struttin' her stuff and showing off her outfit to him.

Timberlake gushed over her saying, "So cute," before he put his hands on her waist and planted a kiss on her lips.

"We'll make you wear that around Montana," the singer -- who lives in The Treasure State -- continued. "Just like, when we go to get gas and stuff."

"Gladly," Biel replied playing along, "No problem. Happy to do it." As Biel walked away, the Timberlake added, "Nah, your ass is poppin'."

The actress reposted the reel to her Instagram Story, adding a cheeky caption alongside the video of the two.

Timberlake, meanwhile, captioned his video of Biel with, "Newest @thetnkids member? 🔥"

The Tennessee Kids dance crew -- who are currently on tour with Timberlake, performing alongside the Grammy Award-winner -- supported Biel as part of their crew after reposting Timberlake's post to their own Instagram Story.

"You're one of us now ❤️," they captioned.

Biel and Timberlake met at a party in early 2007, after Timberlake's split from Cameron Diaz and Biel's from Derek Jeter. The couple went public with their relationship in May of that year.