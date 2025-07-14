Kelly Osbourne Shoots Down Speculation Dad Ozzy Is 'Dying' Amid Parkinson's Battle

Getty

"You are a nasty c--t for sending anyone a message like this. Stop watching AI generated content and stop perpetuating the bulls--t," Kelly wrote in response to an Instagram DM.

Kelly Osbourne is defending her father, Ozzy Osbourne, after fans made "rude" comments to her about his battle with Parkinson's disease.

The singer posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of a direct message she received on July 14. The person who wrote to Kelly said she does "not understand how Parkinson's disease works."

"This is the s--t I wake up to. Wtf is wrong with people?" she wrote alongside a screenshot of the fan's message.

The user wrote, "Kelli, do you understand how Parkinson's disease works? The fact that you keep saying your dad isn't dying just shows that you do not understand how Parkinson's is disease works.!!"

"Parkinson's disease eventually stops the people from breathing and functioning and they die from Parkinson's if he's stage five and he just said that he doesn't feel good and his health is failing. You need to trust what he's saying not what you're hoping," they continued, "I'm sorry to be the one to tell you but stage five Parkinson's does mean that you are dying."

In her next story, Kelly posted her bold response to the unnamed user, where she defended her father and checked the user's understanding of his condition.

"Believe me I fully understand how this works. Your message is incredibly rude. So firstly I want to tell you to go f--k yourself! He is not in stage 5!!!" the former Fashion Police host wrote.

"That is not the way his kind of Parkinson's works. You are a nasty c--t for sending anyone a message like this," she continued. "Stop watching AI generated content and stop perpetuating the bulls--t. I don't really respond messages such as this but you really pissed me off how dare you!"

Per E!, Kelly also addressed statements her mother, Sharon Osbourne, previously made about having a suicide pact with Ozzy, which was reiterated in an AI generated video.

"Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact," she said. "That was bulls--t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop."

Later, Kelly posted a video of her 2-year-old son, Sidney -- whom she shares with fiancé Sid Wilson -- dancing with the Black Sabbath member during breakfast time.

She captioned the story, "Breakfast with papa!" with the song "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra playing over the video.